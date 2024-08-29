StudioEdge is a simple and easy-to-use one-stop solution for connecting remote guests from any platform, anywhere in the world. The company calls it “the magic box of broadcast”.

Utilizing built-in, industry-best QuickLink StudioCall technology, StudioEdge allows users to create real-time group conversations, panel discussions, and live interviews as it can manage any combination of remote guests from around the world, with direct communication and chat support for guidance. With StudioEdge, broadcasters and production teams can seamlessly introduce remote guests from every major video conferencing platform, including Microsoft Teams, Skype, and Zoom into productions, optimized with ground-breaking AI technology.

The system offers a browser-based remote-control interface via QuickLink’s cloud platform, from any global location. QuickLink StudioEdge technology takes remote guest integration to unprecedented heights by utilizing QuickLink’s renowned remote-control expertise over production elements. Through broadcast-grade outputs including SDI, NDI, and ST 2110, StudioEdge enables seamless integration into video production systems, such as Ross, Grass Valley, Vizrt, Avid, and many more.

“StudioEdge simplifies the workflow of introducing high-quality callers to create engaging productions while cutting down on costs,” says Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink. “Production teams no longer need several solutions, computers and converters, as StudioEdge takes the pain out of integrating disparate, competing technologies, and harmoniously unites them into a simple, single, elegant, and easy-to-use production management system.”

StudioEdge supports four channels of broadcast-quality discrete audio and video from Microsoft Teams, Skype, Zoom, and QuickLink StudioCall remote guests. It can be seamlessly integrated into the production suite via IP and hardware inputs/outputs. The powerful solution supports direct, off-air communication between operator and remote guest(s) offering complete control over the production.

“For over 21 years, QuickLink has been an industry leader in remote guest solutions with QuickLink TX (Skype TX) and StudioCall being integrated into virtually every production suite globally,” adds Rees. “StudioEdge unites this expertise to create the Swiss Army knife of remote guest solutions – it’s the true magic box of broadcast.”

QuickLink will be at IBC 2024 to demonstrate StudioEdge (Stand 7.A55).