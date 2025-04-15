Jetbuilt, the global leader in AV project sales and management software, announces a suite of resources designed to help integrators proactively manage the challenges associated with global tariffs.

Jetbuilt unveils new tools to help audiovisual integrators quote accurately, protect margins, and communicate pricing changes transparently amid fluctuating global tariffs.

The new tools announced by Jetbuilt have a clear goal in these uncertain times: give integrators the resources to navigate tariffs with confidence and clarity. As trade policies continue to shift and evolve, Jetbuilt is stepping up to provide greater transparency, accuracy and support for audiovisual professionals navigating uncertain pricing environments.

Tariffs always introduce changes but the situation now asks for a more drastic approach, as the recent tariffs introduce unpredictable cost increases at the product level, affecting dealer pricing and profit margins. As price changes are detected, Jetbuilt automatically flags any impacted items on active projects – a feature exclusive to Jetbuilt – alerting users immediately when a quoted item requires review. Jetbuilt’s level of responsiveness ensures quotes are always accurate and up-to-date, even in the face of global trade conditions.

Another powerful tool, according to the company, “is Jetbuilt’s in-app project registration feature, which allows integrators to lock in pricing with manufacturers at the time of proposal. The registered projects are often honored by vendors for a defined time period, reducing the risk of unexpected increases. The registration feature is unique to Jetbuilt and is not currently available on competing platforms. Manufacturers connected to Jetbuilt’s registration system can view which of their products are being quoted and collaborate directly with integrators to ensure any potential tariffs are accounted for. This functionality not only helps manufacturers provide better service, but also empowers integrators to safeguard their margins by eliminating pricing ambiguity.”

To further support integrators, Jetbuilt now enables the addition of a tariff fee factor within company settings. The tariff fee factor can be applied as a flat rate or percentage and is standardized across all team members as a locked factor. It’s integrated into the equipment section of the quote, ensuring proper tax treatment and consistency, especially for global teams. An optional disclaimer text can also be added in the acceptance page of proposals to notify clients that additional tariffs may apply if imposed before project approval.

“The uncertainty around tariffs — when and how they’re applied and whether or not they’ll impact an integrator’s next project — can introduce risk into what should be a tightly controlled pricing process,” said Paul Dexter, chief executive officer for Jetbuilt. “Jetbuilt was built for times like these. With real-time pricing, seamless registration and intelligent tools, our platform empowers integrators to stay agile, informed and in control. We’re continuously working with manufacturers to ensure our users have the data and features they need because they chose Jetbuilt to make their work more efficient, and we’re here to deliver on that promise.”

Finally, Jetbuilt is actively working with industry-leading manufacturers to build out new tariff-specific pricing fields and support tools. As a cloud-based platform, Jetbuilt can roll out these updates immediately, offering unmatched agility to support integrators with the tools they need to quote confidently, protect margins and communicate clearly with clients.

To learn more about how Jetbuilt is supporting integrators through the uncertainty of tariffs, visit jetbuilt.com/tariff-resources/.