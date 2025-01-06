The NVIDIA RTX 5090 will debut at CES 2025, and the new card has everybody worried about two things: price and power needed to make it run. Corsair has the solution for one of the problems.

With the upcoming NVIDIA RTX 5090 needing up to 600W, it’s time to ask if you’re ready for the next-generation GPUs. Corsair has a “Next-Gen GPU Ready” webpage to help you choose the right solution.

According to recent leaks, the NVIDIA RTX 5090 will feature 575 W TDP (Thermal Design Power), which is more than the power-hungry RTX 4090, at 450W TDP. This is in line with the general idea that the RTX 5090 is a 600 W TGP (Total Graphics Power) as the remaining 25 W are used for the GDDR7 memory and other components on the PCB. What this means is that if you want to use the new series 50 GPU from NVIDIA you may need to check that your actual PSU works with it.

Corsair just announced its “Next-Gen GPU Ready” program and webpage, to help users choose the right PSU, cables, cooling and cases for the upcoming generation of GPUs, adding that “we’ve got a full suite of power and cooling products to help you get the most out of your new gear.”

Last November, paving the way for the new webpage, Corsair stated that its range of power supplies “will fully support the highly-anticipated next generation of graphics cards expected to launch in the coming year” and noted, then, “with the increasing power demands of cutting-edge GPUs, the need for reliable, robust power supplies has never been more critical, a trend we expect to see continue with the next generation of graphics cards”.

Get ready for next gen GPUs

The need for more power is now confirmed ahead of the official launch, as the NVIDIA RTX 50 series will be announced during CES 2025, maybe with the inclusion of the new HDMI 2.2 specification, which will be announced during the event. NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will deliver a keynote at CES 2025 on Monday, January 6, at 6:30 p.m., and we may get a glimpse of the upcoming GPUs then, as the RTX 50 series will be fully revealed during the show.

Corsair’s “Next-Gen GPU Ready” program and webpage promises to get you ready for next gen GPUs through a choice of futureproof PSUs “with enough power and the right connectors ready to go right out of the box adapters and cables for existing PSUs to help you clean up your build” as well as “cases with room for huge graphics cards and direct air flow cooling and a ton of options for upgrading your current case with new fans to move even more air”.