Despite a price that’s above the initially suggested, the NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti sold out minutes after being made available and there are no more cards left to buy. AMD may have the last word, soon.

NVIDIA officially announced the launch of the RTX 5070 Ti, lauded as a creator’s dream and able to accelerate video editing workflows, reducing export times up to 8x compared with the RTX 3090. But you’ll have to pay a lot for the card…

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards — built on the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture — are out now, “ready to power generative AI content creation and accelerate creative performance”, according to NVIDIA. The first reviews for the reference card appeared on February 19 and now the first reviews for Add-in Board (AIB) versions that offer more advanced features are coming in… and there appears to be a consensus: don’t buy this card – at the prices asked – and wait for what AMD will reveal on February 28. The advice is not just for gamers to follow, it’s for everybody.

Multiple YouTube channels end their analysis with the same suggestion: don’t buy the RTX 5070 Ti cards. While the RTX 5070 Ti means a viable update to those on older systems, the prices asked are beyond what is acceptable to pay for a card, the different reviewers say. We share here some of those videos for PVC readers to check.

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPUs feature fifth-generation Tensor Cores with support for FP4, doubling performance and reducing VRAM requirements to run generative AI models. In addition, the GPU comes equipped with two ninth-generation encoders and a sixth-generation decoder that add support for the 4:2:2 pro-grade color format and increase encoding quality for HEVC and AV1. This combo, according to NVIDA, “accelerates video editing workflows, reducing export times by 8x compared with single encoder GPUs without 4:2:2 support like the GeForce RTX 3090.”

Up to 8x faster for video editing

The new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is, as Nvidia claims, a creator’s dream, with features including:

5th-gen Tensor Cores with FP4 support: Double AI performance and reduce VRAM requirements to run generative models locally.

Double AI performance and reduce VRAM requirements to run generative models locally. 9th-gen dual encoders + 6th-gen decoders : Enable 4:2:2 pro-grade color and cut export times by up to 8x for faster video editing.

: Enable 4:2:2 pro-grade color and cut export times by up to 8x for faster video editing. DLSS 4 + Multi Frame Generation: Seamlessly navigate massive 3D scenes with smoother frame rates in Chaos Vantage and D5 Render.

Seamlessly navigate massive 3D scenes with smoother frame rates in Chaos Vantage and D5 Render. FP4 Optimizations: Run cutting-edge AI models like FLUX.1 [dev] to generate images in just 8 seconds.

Run cutting-edge AI models like FLUX.1 [dev] to generate images in just 8 seconds. 16GB GDDR7 Memory + 896 GB/sec Bandwidth: 78% faster than the RTX 4070 Ti—clearing bottlenecks so you can create without limits.

There is nothing wrong with the card in terms of specifications. The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU includes 16GB of fast GDDR7 memory and 896 GB/sec of total memory bandwidth — a 78% increase over the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU. It’s true that the card – or the non-Ti version of it – is tainted by what was said by Nvidia at CES, when it was mentioned that the RTX 5070 offers performance comparable to an RTX 4090 for a more affordable price… a marketing stunt that has now been debunked. As for the price… it seems we’ve a problem.

Suggested prices and real prices

In fact, although NVIDIA suggests that the retail price for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is $749, a figure that represents an entry point, the real price for the card on the market is very different. As the website Windows Central notes “NVIDIA’s RTX 5070 Ti is another busted launch of bogus listings and a rhetorical MSRP for RTX 50 Series GPUs”. The article published there reveals that “The brand-new NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti launched earlier today and predictably sold out within seconds” and the author adds that “even if I wanted to splurge on an overclocked ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition for $999.99, I’d be out of luck because the three-fan behemoth immediately sold out.”

Another website, Videocardz, has one article with a revealing title – “RTX 5070 Ti launch: misleading MSRP and fake promotions” – which states that the prices announced now will change when there are cards available. A quick look at some online shops in Europe reveals that the price for the NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti reaches £989.99 (MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Gaming Trio OC Plus 16GB GDDR7 PCI-Express), which converts into $1,253.57, or €1209 (Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Aorus Master 16GB GDDR7 DLSS4) which converts to $1,269.21.

Although it is expected that special Add-in Board (AIB) versions from different companies that offer more advanced features cost more, the prices now seen on some of these cards are well beyond the real value of the RTX 5070 Ti. As JayzTwoCents said in a video published before the embargo lifted, “value is the number one thing and the proposition people need to determine what card they’re going to buy”, and it was very confusing at that moment – and still is – what’s the real price for the RTX 5070 Ti.

Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti for more than $2,000

With prices climbing and stocks not being what was promised, many of the reviewers suggest that people should not buy this card and look for alternatives. It’s obvious that many have already bought it, as Windows Central states – “The brand-new NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti launched earlier today and predictably sold out within seconds” but many consumers might think twice before spending money to buy a graphics card.

Nvidia has introduced Verified Priority Access for the GeForce RTX 50 Series. Which will give a limited number of verified GeForce gamers & creators in the United States the opportunity to purchase one GeForce RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 Founders Edition graphics card from the NVIDIA Marketplace, but that’s not enough to keep prices down or scalpers from buying them to resell at very high prices. Amazon in Germany has Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti cards for €2,000…

PCWorld has been covering “the lamentable state of availability for new Nvidia cards over the last few weeks” and the author of a new article there, Michael Crider, says that “The 5070 (non-Ti) is the only card yet to launch from the initial CES 2025 announcement, and with a suggested base price of $550, the only one that’s even remotely affordable. Expect it to have similar availability issues when it comes.”

All eyes are on AMD’s new Radeon RX 9070 XT

AMD will announce its new cards, Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT on February 28, with cards available for sale early March, the company says. The new cards will compete, hopefully with RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti, and at a more acceptable price point… everybody hopes. According to different sources, the Radeon RX 9070 XT, built on the RDNA 4 architecture, is expected to launch at $599, positioning it directly against NVIDIA’s RTX 5070 Ti, which carries a $749 price tag… that is not what it costs. The base Radeon RX 9070 model is anticipated to debut at $499, what will also make it an alternative to the RTX 5070, which has a MSRP price of $549 that will not be the market price… again.

One final note: we managed to buy a Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 (the card arrived today) for a new PC build, which was still running an RTX 3080, and the price paid for it, close to the suggested MSRP of $900 – was less than what is being asked now for the RTX 5070… what clearly demonstrates how crazy the market is now. We intend to update the graphics card on another computer, but we will wait to see what AMD has to offer.

If AMD can release a Radeon RX 9070 XT for $599 or even at $750… and have it available for consumers to buy, they will beat Nvidia, gain market share and maybe redefine a landscape that REALLY needs a change. But you’ll have to wait a bit longer.