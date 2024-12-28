The most popular standard for PC and TV video interfaces is about to get a new version, as the HDMI Forum announces a new HDMI specification release, to be revealed at CES 2025.

The announcement of a new specification for HDMI, offering higher bandwidth, will be made at CES 2025, and some believe the new NVIDIA RTX 50 series will include it in the specifications.

Information is scarce, but according to the information shared by the HDMI Forum, the new HDMI specifications – which will deliver higher bandwidths and resolutions – will be revealed during a press conference at CES 2025, on January 6, the same day that NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will deliver a keynote at CES 2025. Huang will deliver his keynote Monday, January 6, at 6:30 p.m.

CES 2025, which will take place in Las Vegas from January 7-10, 2025, is the stage where NVIDIA will announce its new RTX series, Blackwell. There is some speculation that the new RX 50 series (starting with the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090) will already include HDMI 2.2 (if that’s the final name for the new HDMI version). At CES 2025, AMD is also introducing its new graphics card, which reports name as Radeon RX 8000, a GPU that may also use the new HDMI specification.

The announcement from the HDMI Forum indicates that the new version will support higher resolutions, refresh rates and enhanced transmission quality… and a new cable. The actual HDMI 2.1 transmits data at up to 48Gbps, allowing for refresh rates of up to 120Hz at 4K resolution. It is expected that HDMI 2.2 will compete with DisplayPort 2.1, which can reach 80Gbps.