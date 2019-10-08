Podcasts

Introducing The ProVideo Coalition Podcast!

Eps. 1: AVID Meltdown, Weird Facebook Horizon/ Oculus News, New GoPros and More!

Profile Picture Filmtools October 07, 2019
ProVideo Coalition Podcast

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Welcome to the ProVideo Coalition Podcast! With so much news coming out every day it’s nearly impossible to keep up with whats going on in and around the industry. So each week (or as close to weekly as we can get) we will sit down to record a week in review show to give you a rundown while you take a run, drive home or decompress on the couch.

This week, we dive into the AVID meltdown that paralyzed the industry for a few days. We also talk about Horizon from Oculus, the new GoPros that were announced and more. Check out the full episode below:

The ProVideo Coalition Podcast is available on Anchor and Spotify. Subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes! Have a question/ comment? Shoot us a message on Instagram (@provideocoalition) or send us an email: social@provideocoalition.com.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Working with Premiere Pro on Terminator: Dark Fate

Cine Gear Atlanta 2019

Profile Picture
Filmtools
editor

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of