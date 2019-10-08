Welcome to the ProVideo Coalition Podcast! With so much news coming out every day it’s nearly impossible to keep up with whats going on in and around the industry. So each week (or as close to weekly as we can get) we will sit down to record a week in review show to give you a rundown while you take a run, drive home or decompress on the couch.

This week, we dive into the AVID meltdown that paralyzed the industry for a few days. We also talk about Horizon from Oculus, the new GoPros that were announced and more. Check out the full episode below:

The ProVideo Coalition Podcast is available on Anchor and Spotify. Subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes! Have a question/ comment? Shoot us a message on Instagram (@provideocoalition) or send us an email: social@provideocoalition.com.