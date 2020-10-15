Via the Kickstarter, you can get a Hooke Lav with a 40% discount. Listen to my interview with the inventor and creator.

On BeyondPodcasting, we converse with Anthony Mattana of Hooke Audio, creator of Hooke Lav, the lavalier microphone that transmits 48 kHz 24-bit audio via bluetooth to your Android, iOS, iPadOS or conventional camcorder while recording a local WAV file just in case. Listen to the full audio interview ahead. For a more informal ENG (Electronic News Gathering) type of an interview, you can even plug your favorite handheld dynamic microphone into the Hooke Lav transmitter. Your favorite handheld dynamic mic may be the Audio Technica BP4002, Electro-Voice RE50N/D-L (both compared in 2013), the RØDE Reporter (reviewed in 2015) or the Senal ENG-18RL (reviewed in 2016). Via the Kickstarter, you can get a Hooke Lav with a 40% discount.

To connect your favorite handheld dynamic microphone, you can use a cable like the Sennheiser KA 600i cable (female XLR to male TRRS) which I covered in this article in 2019 or similar one which may be released by Hooke Audio as an optional accessory to the Hooke Lav.

Complete audio interview

Listen to my complete audio interview with Anthony Mattana above or subscribe free on the BeyondPodcasting site.

I covered the announcement and Kickstarter of the Hook Lav in this article: Hooke Audio announces bluetooth lav mic with local storage. illustrated above. With the Kickstarter, they are offering the Hooke Lav with a 40% discount.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. If you previously subscribed to my bulletins and no longer receive them, you must re-subscribe due to new compliance to GDPR. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com. Also visit radio.AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte (o volver a suscribirte) a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).

Suscribe to my BeyondPodcasting show in English or CapicúaFM en castellano.

FTC disclosure

No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur , BeyondPodcasting CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.

Copyright and use of this article

The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalitionmagazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!