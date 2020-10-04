Now in Kickstarter stage, the Hooke Lav is 48 kHz/24-bit with zero latency. Its bluetooth works with Android, iOS, iPadOS and more.

Hooke Audio, maker of the Hooke Verse hardware and software I reviewed in July 2019, has announced Hooke Lav. Unlike some manufacturers and developers who still keep getting it wrong, Hooke Lav fortunately get’s it right by embracing our absolute standard 48 kHz audio sampling. Beyond that, it uses 24-bit resolution (ideal in production, even if you later distribute in a lower resolution) and zero latency to avoid lip-sync issues. Hooke Lav also records locally just in case. Ahead I’ll share two videos and a link to the Kickstarter. I hope to review Hooke Lav in the near future.

For more information, here is the Kickstarter.

Links to my Hooke Audio coverage from 2019:

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. If you previously subscribed to my bulletins and no longer receive them, you must re-subscribe due to new compliance to GDPR. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com. Also visit radio.AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte (o volver a suscribirte) a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).

Suscribe to my BeyondPodcasting show in English or CapicúaFM en castellano.

FTC disclosure

No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur , BeyondPodcasting CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.

Copyright and use of this article

The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalitionmagazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!