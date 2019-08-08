Production

Audio interview with Hooke Audio founder & creator of the Hooke Verse

On BeyondPodcasting episode 16, Anthony Mattana discusses 3D binaural audio with me.

On Beyond Podcasting episode 16, Anthony Mattana discusses 3D binaural audio recording, distribution and consumption with me. Anthony Mattana is the founder of Hooke Audio and the creator of the Hooke Verse headset I recently covered here in ProVideo Coalition (link ahead). Listen to the audio interview ahead.

 

Listen to BeyondPodcasting here on ProVideo Coalition or subscribe free at BeyondPodcasting.com.

Read my detailed article about the Hooke Verse 3D binaural headset here in ProVideo Coalition.

 

