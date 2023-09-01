We welcome Jeff Israel, the talented editor behind the hit show Yellow Jackets. We discuss how editors, assistants, and a visual effects editor can collaborate to bring a project to life, using tools like Avid, Premiere, and Scripter. You’ll hear about how digitizing notes and adopting tools like Discord can improve efficiency. We also explore his experiences working on various high-profile projects, his techniques, workflow tips, and some of the challenges he has faced.

The significance of establishing the right production team as well as the vital role of production assistants are also major talking points. Jeff shares some chilling tales from chaotic productions – a reminder of the potential horrors lying behind glitz and glamour. Tracing Jeff’s journey from comic book creator in South Carolina to becoming an acclaimed editor, and drawing from influential films and shows that shaped his career, this episode has it all.

