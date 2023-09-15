Join us on a riveting journey into the world of filmmaking with our esteemed guest- Markus Mentzer, the Director of Photography for ‘I Think You Should Leave.’ We navigate the twists and turns of this fascinating industry, exploring how cinematic gems like Pacification, Succession, The Crown, and Barry have left indelible imprints on viewers. We also touch on the intriguing shift in viewing practices during the pandemic, observing how we’ve turned to our phones for movie experiences.

Our conversation takes an enlightening turn as we dissect film and digital filming’s intricate aspects. Markus imparts invaluable insights on the unique challenges of shooting on film, the unnerving tales related to film loading, and the pain of lens adapter technology in achieving the intended depth of field on older digital cameras. We also cast a spotlight on industry milestones like the introduction of ARRI Alexa and how events like Cinegear that have shaped the film domain.

Then, we delve into the roles on a film set and the dynamic art of filmmaking. Markus gives us a peek into the technical impediments in filmmaking, the pivotal role of instinctual skills, and the need for Digital Imaging Technicians (DITs). He also shares his affinity for the second unit DP role and reflects on the increasing corporate nature of the film industry. Plus, he humorously debates the fashion choices of a DP. Do join us for an engaging discourse that promises to submerge you into the captivating world of filmmaking.