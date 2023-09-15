Our conversation takes an enlightening turn as we dissect film and digital filming’s intricate aspects. Markus imparts invaluable insights on the unique challenges of shooting on film, the unnerving tales related to film loading, and the pain of lens adapter technology in achieving the intended depth of field on older digital cameras. We also cast a spotlight on industry milestones like the introduction of ARRI Alexa and how events like Cinegear that have shaped the film domain.
Then, we delve into the roles on a film set and the dynamic art of filmmaking. Markus gives us a peek into the technical impediments in filmmaking, the pivotal role of instinctual skills, and the need for Digital Imaging Technicians (DITs). He also shares his affinity for the second unit DP role and reflects on the increasing corporate nature of the film industry. Plus, he humorously debates the fashion choices of a DP. Do join us for an engaging discourse that promises to submerge you into the captivating world of filmmaking.
Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.
