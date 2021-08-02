Photography filter manufacturer H&Y Filters has announced the launch of a new series of black mist filters combined with its REVORING and magnetic clip-on filters system.

Black mist filters come in different flavors from different companies, and now Hong Kong manufacturer H&Y Filters adds its own recipe: H&Y REVORING Black Mist Filter.

A combination of the REVORING Variable Step Adapter and black mist filter, the new H&Y REVORING Black Mist Filter means that if you’re a regular user of black mist filters and have had to carry different filters for different lenses, things are about to change… if you decide to buy into H&Y’s system.

Black Mist filters are used to suppress highlight and shadow contrast, providing a soft image, meaning you can create dreamy movie-like photographs or movies using the filter. Now, you’ll find Black Mist filters from different companies, from Tiffen to NiSI, but H&Y believes it has something different, and that’s the reason why the company claims that it has launched the “first ever variable adapter REVORING of Black Mist filters in the world.”

The new H&Y REVORING Black Mist Filter is a combination of the REVORING Variable Step Adapter and black mist filter, as you might have guessed by now. While other filter brands have their own Black Mist products, the one now offered by H&Y is based around the REVORING system, which was crowdfunded on Kickstarter in 2020.

No need to carry multiple step-up rings

The REVORING is a true first in the image-making world. Its revolutionary design overcomes the need for multiple filters and step-up rings, saving photographers and filmmakers both time and money. I remember that Manfrotto tried something similar with its XUME adapters, a solution based on a magnetic coupling system that gives enhanced fluidity to your workflow, saving the lost time and tedium of installing and removing your filters.

H&Y REVORING seems to take the idea further, as its revolutionary design overcomes the need for multiple filters and step-up rings, saving photographers and filmmakers both time and money. In fact, the REVORING is a completely new type of filter adapter. With its variable and tough retractable blade technology, it can fit any lens with filter thread sizes between 37 – 49mm, 46mm – 62mm or 67mm – 82mm, accommodating either 52mm, 67mm or 82mm screw-in filters for the sizes available at launch. This versatility negates any need for photographers, cinematographers and content creators to carry multiple step-up rings, which can make for messy kit bags and adding unnecessary extra weight.

When H&Y launched the project on Kickstarter, backers could opt for bundles including the company’s Variable Neutral Density & Circular Polarizer combination filter, a heady combination that creates a truly unique and complete product for image-makers everywhere. Completely eradicating the need to invest in multiple filters for each lens or multiple step rings to adapt existing filters, the REVORING Variable ND + Circular Polarizer combination system adapts to fit a wide range of lenses, improving handling and boosting workflow speed to the next level.

A filter for a cinematic look

Now the company adds a new solution for photographers and filmmakers, through the introduction of the H&Y REVORING Black Mist Filter. H&Y Black Mist Filter are able to suppress highlights, smooth skin blemishes and give a cinematic look to both photos and videos. The 2 forms of black mist filters in this launch offer 2 sizes (46-62mm, 67-82mm) and 3 grades (⅛, ¼, ½). Quickly switching filters from one lens to another is easy with H&Y REVORING Black Mist Filter for both run-and-gun shooters and steady indoor videographers.

Cinematographers strive to create a film-like ambience while high-quality modern camera offer too much sharpness. According to H&Y, its Black Mist filter “is designed to give a dreamy hint to pictures and especially video by creating a ‘pastel effect’ to the whole picture. The contrast of the dark parts is mostly retained. Hard edges of the picture will be softened, especially around the light sources. A subtle glow will be added around the light spots.”

For existing owners of REVORING with Variable ND and Polarizer, the new black-mist magnetic clip on can be attached on the REVORING directly. Make the use of Black Mist filters extremely effortless and quick, as it did for the Variable Neutral Density & Circular Polarizer combinations.

All the products are ready to order via H&Y Filters official webstore and their authorized resellers. They will be shipped around mid-August to early September. Pricing varies in different countries.