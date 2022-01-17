H&Y Filters just revealed what the company says is the most convenient and solid magnetic cap for all their signature K-series filter system users.

Bound by strong magnetic force, the new Magnetic Holder Cap from H&Y provides strong protection of the lens when the holder is up. The new accessory costs $24.99.

H&Y K-series Magnetic Filter System was the first-ever patented magnetic system ever designed for square filters. Since its introduction the company has explored ways to use the solution and now H&Y Filters launches the Magnetic Holder Cap of their signature Magnetic Filter System. The advantages of the solution are evident: magnets on the holder and magnets on filter frames engage filters and holders together. Apart from the traditional slot-in system, trouble-free one-snap filter installation allows you to stack as many filters as you need. The system is highly durable – The impact of filter dropping will be absorbed by the filter frames. The gapless design allows no light leak.

What’s more, photographers can operate the system easily even with gloves on or by a single hand. H&Y K-series filter system maximizes the creation flexibility of photographers in all environments. Now a Magnetic Holder Cap is available. Aligned with K-series Magnetic filter system, the Cap is made of lightweight and tough CNC Machined Aircraft-grade Aluminium. A computer numerical controlled (CNC) machine controls the operation of machine tools, to shape the metal into parts that meet exact specifications. The H&Y Holder Caps are made with minimal deviation mechanically.

Designed to avoid vignetting

Magnets are embedded on the sides of the cap to achieve strong and solid magnetic force. Simply one-clip, the holder cap is on and lens with holder on is immediately under protection. Photographers can thus travel with the holder safely.

We’ve shared here at PVC, previously, other systems based on magnets, like the Manfrotto Xume adapters. If you consider the idea of a magnetic cap to protect filters as something that interests you, then maybe you want to try the H&Y K-series filters family too. These filters are offered extra protection by the highly strengthened Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The glass itself is coated perfectly with minimal to no color cast. It is not only chemically strengthened but also its atomic configuration is formulated so that the glass is more durable.

The system is designed to avoid vignetting, which is a problem with some solutions. Vignetting usually happens when super wide-angle lens(<18mm) is used with the filter system. The thickness of the holder system would block some of the light entering the lens. The thinner the setup in front of the lens, the less vignetting will be seen in the original image. With H&Y K-series Magnetic Filter System, says the company, you will have the whole setup thinner even if one more filter is used.

Compatible with other brands

Amazing combination of filter choices can be made with rectangular filters. There could be easy switch between CPL/ND/CPL&ND/Night Filters. Reframing or recomposing picture becomes very easy (when ND filters can be removed at any time). Other filter system does not allow rotation of the polarizer after the holder being set on the lens. H&Y notes that “one other brand does offer this alternative while the operation of their CPL filter is not as smooth” and adds that “for H&Y, the drop-in allows easy rotation of the polarizer even after the filter holder is up, by the control wheel nicely popping out on the side. It offers much faster operation than traditional slot-in filters.”

If you already have glass filters from other brands, check for compatibility. According to H&Y, new users may continue using the glass filters that they own from other brands to fit in K-series Magnetic Filter System. H&Y Filters offer magnetic frames in 100x100mm and 100x150mm sizes. Glass Filters can be magnetized and engage with the K-series Magnetic Filter Holder.