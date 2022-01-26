A leading photography filter manufacturer based in Hong Kong, H&Y Filters has a new filter, a variable CPL filter and Magnetic Clip-on ND in its variable adapter ring ecosystem, REVORING.

Save time changing filters with the new H&Y REVORING MRC CPL Filter, the first ever filter product that can fit in lenses of different thread sizes.

It’s a mouthful: H&Y unveiled the world’s first CPL filter in variable step adapter with accessory magnetic ND Clip-on filters, announced the company. This new variable CPL filter and Magnetic Clip-on ND is designed to work, you probably know by now, with the company’s variable adapter ring ecosystem, named REVORING.

The REVORING CPL comes in 3 sizes: 46-62mm, 58-77mm, 67-82mm; while the Magnetic Clip-on ND filter comes in 3 sizes same as above and 4 grades – ND4, 8, 16, 400 (2, 3, 4, 8.5 stops). It’s a first, let me say it again: the first ever CPL filter on variable adapter ring. “Why is it important?” you may have asked by now.

Well, because the H&Y REVORING MRC CPL Filter can fit in lenses of different thread sizes, it is, says the company, “a desirable solution for prime lenses users who need to use multiple adapter rings or filters of different sizes. It saves time of screwing in and out the traditional CPL filters and change it to another lens; it saves space of storing a series of adapter rings or filters. Quickly switching filters from lens to another is highly achievable with H&Y REVORING CPL Filter for both run-and-gun shooters and steady indoor videographers.

Key features

In case you’ve forgotten how REVORING mechanics work, here is an explanation shared by H&Y:

REVORING features unique self-retracting blade technology with threaded ends to secure on the front of your lenses. Each threaded end has been designed to overlap; therefore, any possibility of light leak has been completely removed. All REVORING products are made using Architectural grade Aluminium, keeping it lightweight and tough. The anodized finish also protects the ring from corrosion when shooting outside in unpredicted elements.

Magnetic Caps for Higher Protection

Magnetic caps in High quality Aluminium and solid magnets for REVORING are available as a top-up option for steadfast protection of the glasses in the ring. Front cap is magnetic which means photographers and videographers can cover up their ring with a single hand, at the same time, the cap is securely mounted on. The back cap works the same when we twist the ring to mount it on a lens.

Darker and More Intense Skies

The color saturation and contrast of an image are boosted after rotating the polarisation angles.

Glass and Coating

The German Schott B270 glass is used in making the Polariser filter. It includes Anti-Reflective coatings, which virtually eliminate all flare and reflections from the front and rear surfaces. This helps visible light to pass through the glass by removing unwanted reflections, giving the user the best possible light transmission (up to 97%), optimizing images for the sharpest possible outcome. Whether shooting at 16mm or 400mm, the glass and coatings used in our system produce sharp images, even at light reductions of up 10 stops. MRC means Multi Resistant Coating. The accelerated inert-gas ions condense the deposited material as a very solid layers, to make the glass dust and moisture resistant.

One-Snap Operation

The operation of H&Y ND Magnetic Clip-on filter requires just one simple snap. The strong Magnetic force will engage the filter and the REVORING together solidly, making the installation extremely quick for any types of shooting.

Solution For Cross-polarisation Phenomenon (X-pattern)

The Magnetic Clip-on filter was developed with the sole purpose to solve the cross-polarisation problem happened on traditional variable ND filters. Cross Polarisation is a physical phenomenon of all VND filters when paired up with wide angle lens. It makes an obvious “X-pattern” darken on the image. The wider the lens is, the earlier the “X-pattern” starts to appear.

To solve this problem, wide-angle lens users may now use the H&Y magnetic clip-on ND together with the H&Y Revoring VND filters to achieve the higher ND stop with no X-pattern seen. For instance, to use a 16mm lens with 10-stop ND, users can turn the ND level to 1.5 stop (on the Revoring VND filter) and use an extra 8.5 stop (Clip-on ND) to achieve a 10-stop long exposure effect.

All the products are ready to order and ship via H&Y Filters official webstore and their authorized resellers.