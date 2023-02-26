One of the most important projects from HPA, the HPA Young Entertainment Professionals (YEP) program has accelerated the careers of over 100 graduates to date. Now there is a new class.

Announced by the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) during the HPA Tech Retreat, the 2023 Young Entertainment Professionals Class is a program Incubated in 2016 by the Women in Post committee. The program advances the organization’s goal of cultivating and encouraging the next generation of worthy entertainment professionals to follow a career in the media content industry.

The program nurtures the development of talent between the ages of 21–32 years old with mentoring and education, introductions to industry leaders, invitations to events, and access to resources that will further their careers. The program, which has accelerated the careers of over 100 graduates to date, has evolved into a robust networking, mentoring, and education resource for young professionals working in the industry.

YEP class members, selected by HPA committee, are encouraged to take advantage of the full spectrum of HPA activities, including the HPA Tech Retreat and HPA Awards. They are paired with advanced career mentors who often become long-term supports as they continue to advance. YEPs have frequent opportunities to take center stage. YEPs have been seated on panels at the HPA Tech Retreat and at the SMPTE Annual Technical Conference, produced a webinar series, and contributed columns to the HPA NewsLine e-newsletter.

Here are the names of the participants in the 2023 YEP Class:

Victor Amigo, Eluvio

Lauren Balladares, Freelance

Luke Birch, Netflix

Ekaterina Buchneva, Sensor Tower

Allison Eilhart, ROE Visual

Jamie Foley, 495 Productions

Jazmin Freire, Black Cake

Allyson Geiger, Marvel Studios

Maddie Hong, Netflix

Colin Hughes, Light Iron

Vivian Ip, Independent Filmmaker

Rachel Jobin, 6P Color

Haley Kreofsky, Freelance

Jennifer Losch, Work Editorial

Erik Mahoney, Paramount Pictures

Kara Prichard, A+E Networks

Cassandra Rodriguez, Pixar

Erick Silvera, Freelance

Sarah Xu, Fox Entertainment

Simon Yahn, Technicolor Creative Studios

Jimmy Zhu, Scanline VFX

The YEP photo (above) shows the participants (left to right): Nicole Harmony, Kara Prichard, Jimmy Zhu, Sarah Xu, Victor Amigo, Maddie Hong, Cassandra Rodriguez, Matt Klein, Luke Birch, Jazmin Freire, Simon Yahn, Haley Kreofsky, Jen Losch, Lauren Balladares, Allison Eilhardt, Jaxon McLennon, Katia Buchneva, Jamie Foley, Erik Mahoney, Alexa Lowndes, Colin Hughes. Not present: Erick Silvera, Allyson Geiger, Vivian Ip and Rachel Jobin.

HPA President Seth Hallen remarked, “Of all the HPA initiatives that bring value to our industry and community, the YEP program is one of the most important. Connecting the brilliant and talented next generation with mentors is critical, and it has been incredibly rewarding to watch the YEPs create their own networks that shape our community. Once again, the members of the 2023 YEP class have impressive accomplishments and important perspectives. I can’t wait to see what they can achieve as they move forward and contribute to the advancement of our industry.”

The YEP program is sponsored in part by AVID. For further information, visit hpaonline.com.