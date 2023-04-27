Sponsored by Diamond Title sponsor Blackmagic Design, the HPA Awards are back, with submissions accepted until June 16 and winners announced this summer.

The Hollywood Professional Association Awards Committee has announced the opening call for submissions for the 2023 HPA Engineering Excellence Award.

Created to foster awareness and recognize the achievements of the individuals and companies that have contributed to groundbreaking technologies and creative excellence within the professional media content industry and build involvement in the Hollywood Professional Association, the HPA Awards are back, as HPA opens call for proposals for 2023 HPA Engineering Excellence Award, with submissions accepted until June 16.

The highly competitive, coveted honor recognizes and celebrates innovation and outstanding technical and creative ingenuity in media, content production, finishing, distribution, and archive. The HPA Engineering Excellence Award acknowledges demonstrated excellence in design, development, or implementation of products or workflows that improve the user experience of professional content creators, artists, or operators. Organizations, individuals, and companies are eligible to submit.

Entries will be judged by an industry-leading panel of experts on innovation, creativity, technical excellence, and overall contribution to the industry.

In announcing the call for proposals, HPA Engineering Excellence chair Joachim Zell notes “The Engineering Excellence Award brings out the absolute best of our community. Now, it’s time to present your amazing work, and show us the innovative and industry-advancing tools, technologies and products you’ve been working on. We’re looking forward to seeing it!”

The submission deadline is June 16 and winners will be announced this summer. Awards will be presented during the 2023 HPA Awards gala on November 9 at the Hollywood Legion. To submit an entry or learn more about the HPA Engineering Excellence Award, visit hpaonline.com.

