The Hollywood Professional Association created its HPA League Honors to recognize diverse members of the media and entertainment community who shine as examples of accomplishment, innovation and leadership. The association has now announced the names of those chosen. The jury believes that the recipients – Vicky Colf, Alison Hoffman, and Kim Snyder – embody those characteristics.

According to HPA, Vicky Colf, former CTO at Warner Bros., will receive the Excelsior Honor, which recognizes a leader who runs a business or finance team in the M&E industry (either manufacturer, service provider, or end-user) and who shows impressive business acumen and outstanding leadership while achieving remarkable business growth as well as a commitment to service in our community.

Fueled by a love of innovation and a passion for organizational transformation, Vicky Colf provides technical and operational oversight and strategy that drives excellence and continuous improvement for top enterprises while fostering a culture of increased representation and diversity in the workplace. Vicky was promoted and served as CTO/CIO at Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. from 2017 until the close of 2020, overseeing the Studio’s extensive technology services and solutions portfolio (including security). She led the development of the entertainment industry’s first-of-its-kind, completely automated, digital supply chain, Digital End-to-End (DETE), which has helped improve efficiencies and speed up time-to-market for industry-related managed content.

Supporting the boards of innovative institutions that share her passion and commitment to advancing technical innovation, Vicky sat on the Board of Motion Picture Laboratories, Inc. (MovieLabs) until the end of 2020 and is a current member of Harvey Mudd College Board of Trustees, Harvey Mudd College STEAM:Coders, and the Sierra Ventures CXO Advisory Board. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, California.

The Rainmaker

The second recipient is Alison Hoffman, President of STARZ Domestic Networks, who will receive the Rainmaker Honor, recognizing a leader who deployed intelligent tactics & ensured their company or organization achieved its sales and marketing goals and revenue targets. The award honors excellence in creative marketing, financial performance and business growth, as well as commitment to serving the community.

Alison Hoffman is President of Domestic Networks for STARZ, with revenue and operational responsibility for STARZ’s U.S. retail and wholesale businesses. She oversees key network operations, including distribution, marketing, publicity, product development, analytics and program planning. Hoffman was one of the key executives responsible for launching the STARZ app and manages the network’s direct-to-consumer business. She reorganized the business and built world-class performance marketing and analytics departments from the ground up, setting STARZ up for success in the streaming landscape.

Additionally, Hoffman works closely with wholesale partners, including Amazon, Hulu, Roku and Apple to successfully drive revenue on their platforms. She previously served as Chief Marketing Officer for STARZ and was responsible for spearheading brand and content marketing for the network, driving acquisition for the STARZ app and delivering data-driven insights that support all facets of the business. Hoffman has been named to Variety’s “Annual Impact” Issue and “Women’s Impact” Report, Multichannel News’ “Wonder Women in Streaming” Awards and “Women to Watch” List as well as Cablefax’s “Most Powerful Women” and MediaPlay’s “Most Important People in Streaming.”

Hoffman joined STARZ in 2012 after serving as Vice President, Creative and Brand Strategy at AMC Networks where she was a key architect of award-winning marketing campaigns for series such as “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead.” She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Brown University.

The Alchemist

Finally, Kim Snyder, CEO of Panavision, will be recognized as the Alchemist. This honor recognizes a leader who spearheads the innovation of noteworthy technology, bringing tangible benefits to the industry in production, post or workflow, as well as a commitment to serving the community.

Kim Snyder has led Panavision’s global portfolio of companies since 2012. Under her guidance, the company has innovated in the areas of camera and lens design, enhanced its rental footprint, and expanded the company’s reach into services. She has overseen the acquisition of Light Iron, advancing Panavision’s evolution as a premier provider of end-to-end services for the feature, series, and commercial markets.

Prior to joining Panavision, Snyder held the position of president and general manager for Kodak’s Entertainment Imaging Division, responsible for all aspects of its business with the motion-picture industry. Her experience is expansive and diverse, encompassing leadership positions in finance, regional sales, and general management.

Snyder is a graduate of the California University of Pennsylvania with a degree in computer science, and she holds an MBA from the University of Rochester William E. Simon Graduate School of Business. She is a voting member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and an associate member of the American Society of Cinematographers. Snyder is a passionate supporter of the creative community and the advancement of diversity initiatives in the industry.

HPA League Honors: Previous recipients

On announcing the new recipients, HPA President Seth Hallen said, “These outstanding individuals operate at the vanguard of change. They are the people that up-and-coming leaders can aspire to emulate, while leading organizations and illuminating a path to the future. We are delighted to honor their accomplishments.”

Previous recipients of the League Honors include Annie Chang, Vice President, Creative Technologies, Universal Pictures (The Catalyst); Tammy Garnes, Vice President of Education & Understanding, ARRAY (The Excelsior); Patricia Keighley, Chief Quality Guru, IMAX Corp. (The Rainmaker); Charles D. King, Founder & CEO, MACRO (The Star); and Iris Wu, Founder, Ambidio (The Alchemist).

Recipients of the HPA League Honors are determined by a jury of industry leaders, with the enthusiastic support of the HPA Board of Directors. For more information about HPA and the HPA League Honors, visit hpaonline.com.