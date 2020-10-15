Three months after the introduction of the MARS 300 Pro, Hollyland Technology is back with a new product, the MARS 400s Pro, which is more than a mere update of the original MARS 400s.

With many of the features introduced by the MARS 300 Pro, the new MARS 400s Pro wireless transmitter and receiver features a brand new design that makes it more stable.

Hollyland Technology announced, last July, the new MARS 300 Pro, an update of the original MARS 300 wireless transmitter, with lower latency, a 3-in-1 thumbwheel switch menu and a side OLED screen. Now the company introduces another model, the MARS 400s Pro and, as the MARS 300 Pro was announced as the logical next step after the original MARS 300, the new MARS 400s Pro is an updated version of the original MARS 400s.

In fact, the new MARS 400s Pro is more than an update, because Hollyland Technology decided to introduce a brand new design, with a lower gravity center that makes the unit much more stable allowing for a more convenient installation, thanks to the brand-new transverse design and the integrated cold-shoe.

It has a latency of 0.08s against 0.1s, something that Hollyland Technology had already introduced in the MARS 300 Pro ProVideo Coalition announced last July. The unit also offers multiple fan modes, – off, low speed and automatic – for different applications and better shooting experiences, direct video for live stream, meaning, says the company, the video feed goes straight out of RX for live streaming, without further encryption and decryption via a video capture device.”

Real-time monitoring

The new MARS 400s Pro also features optimized monitoring feed, with data rate raised from 8Mbps to 12Mbps for high-definition monitoring quality. Multiple power options allow the use of different sources of energy, just like the MARS 300 Pro, and users can use the monitoring app, which supports, Hollyland Technologies claims, “up to 4 smartphones and tablets real-time monitoring with professional monitor features such as Waveform, Focus Peaking, Zebra, Zoom In/Out, 3D Luts, etc.”

The HollyView App designed to work with the units, which can be updated, means that scanning for optimal channels is just a click away on RX, so users can easily identify the best channel to use on a shooting location ahead of time, or anytime.

MARS 400S PRO is, according to Hollyland Technology, using the “latest coding and decoding technology, and 5G wireless transmission technology. It can achieve ultra-low latency wireless video transmission. It has a transmission range over 400ft with a clean line of sight (LOS) when the transmitter is connected to 1 or 2 receivers. MARS 400S PRO also can support 2 APPs monitoring when connection with 1 receiver. MARS 400S PRO supports up to 1080P 60Hz image resolution, and both transmitter and receiver equipped with L-series battery plate and also can power by DC adapter or power by USB-C interface. “