As expected, the HDMI Forum announced at CES 2025 the upcoming release of version 2.2 of the HDMI specification, featuring higher bandwidth that enables a wide range of higher resolutions and refresh rates.

Faster 96Gbps bandwidth and Latency Indication Protocol (LIP) for improving audio and video synchronization are part of the new HDMI 2.2 specification announced at CES 2025.

HDMI Forum, Inc. today announced the upcoming release of Version 2.2 of the HDMI Specification. The new HDMI Specification delivers enhanced options for the vast HDMI ecosystem, with more advanced solutions to create, distribute and experience the best end-user outcome.

The new technology enables higher quality options now and in the future for content producers such as TV, movie and game studios, while enabling multiple distribution platforms. Higher 96Gbps bandwidth and next-gen HDMI Fixed Rate Link technology provide optimal audio and video for a wide range of device applications. An end-user can be assured that their displays support a native video format in the best way possible and can deliver a seamless and reliable experience.

“The HDMI Forum‘s continuing mission is to develop specifications to meet the HDMI eco-system’s growing demand for high-performance capabilities and features,” said Chandlee Harrell, president of the HDMI Forum. “This new specification supports the fast-evolving landscape for amazing new technologies and products entering the markets now and in the future.”

Higher resolutions and refresh rates will be supported and more high-quality options will be provided. Faster 96Gbps bandwidth improves demanding data-intensive, immersive and virtual applications such as AR/VR/MR, spatial reality and light field displays as well as various commercial applications such as large scale digital signage, medical imaging and machine vision.

Also included is Latency Indication Protocol (LIP) for improving audio and video synchronization, especially for multiple-hop system configurations such as those with an audio video receiver or soundbar.

The specification includes a new Ultra96 HDMI Cable supporting 96Gbps bandwidth and enabling all the HDMI 2.2 Specification features. It is part of the HDMI Cable Certification Program requiring each model length to be tested and certified and display a Certification Label.

According to the HDMI Forum, the new specification will be available to all HDMI 2.x adopters and they will be notified when it is released in H1 2025.