Here we are mid-way through November, and the 2023 US Post Production Survey is about halfway through its midway point before closing at the end of the month. Once the survey closes, the long and arduous task of processing the data, making sense of it and then creating an output from said data that is both easy to understand and, more importantly, useful.
But to complete this survey, there must be enough US respondents for good data. And we aren’t there yet.
Responses are slowing down, and we still need hundreds more! Please hit up your colleagues in #postproduction personally and check that they’ve participated in the 2023 US #ratesurvey it’s quick and anonymous. https://t.co/xHPohzP2vf
— katie hinsen (@katiehinsen) November 14, 2023
Katie is the creator of the post-production survey and has spent many hours making it happen over the years. Katie is also a partner in crime with Michael Kammes and myself in the Alan Smithee roundtable podcast (Apple podcast link) where we have discussed the post-production rate survey many times.
And I’m sure we’ll talk about it again when this year’s survey is complete, assuming there are enough respondents to make the data complete.
So, if you work in post-production, please take time to fill out this survey. Here’s the link in big type so you can’t miss it!
Please take the 2023 US Post Production Survey
And here’s some Twitter embeds talking about the survey.
This was November 13, 2023:
I was hoping to hit 2000 today, starting the morning at 1472 we haven’t made it yet. Once I have 2000 responses to this year’s survey I’ll start sharing early $$$ averages for 2023https://t.co/xHPohzPAkN
— katie hinsen (@katiehinsen) November 14, 2023
And if you dig around Twitter a bit you might see Katie sharing some of that data already.
Please go to https://t.co/qjEz6PjG1F and take the anonymous salary survey. @katiehinsen has been doing this forever out of the goodness of her heart. We need a good sample size. Help all of us out! Thank you!
— Kes Akalaonu (@NLE_Ninja) November 14, 2023
This takes 5 min of your time. Easily doable while you nosh on your morning bagel or sip your first cup of coffee… or while you wolf down lunch. It is an extremely useful resource for everyone in post production. https://t.co/FhpyBl2OLy
— SHANE ROSS aka Mr. Snippy-snip! 🎞⚔🎞 (@comebackshane) November 13, 2023
See, here’s some of that data!
6% of respondents had employment impacts coinciding with the strikes of 2023
46.6% are 100% WFH, 39% hybrid
— katie hinsen (@katiehinsen) November 14, 2023
