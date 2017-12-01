Hasselblad’s new online store is now open to the USA, China, UK, Germany and France. Visit it without leaving home!

After announcing, early November, the Rent a Hasselblad program, which enables easier and on-demand access to Hasselblad medium format cameras and lenses for photography enthusiasts and professionals, the company takes the next step with the Hasselblad Store, an online store that will broaden availability of Hasselblad’s iconic high-performance cameras and lenses to photographers in the USA, China, UK, Germany and France.

“The launch of the ‘Hasselblad Store’ is one of our core initiatives derived from our strategy that focuses on not only making our products more accessible to photographers seeking hands on experience with the Hasselblad product line-up, but also to inspire fans with great images and stories” said Bronius Rudnickas, Hasselblad Marketing Manager.

During the opening week of the Hasselblad online store, customers will be eligible to receive a five percent (5%) discount on the award winning X1D and the XCD 45mm and 90mm lenses. In addition, for every customer purchasing an H6D-50c or H6D-100c camera, an H System Camera Hard Case will be included. This offer will end on December 7th, 2017.

While the promotion lasts, it is possible to buy the X1D medium format Mirrorless digital camera (Silver,body only) for $8545.25 instead of $8,995.00. At less than half the weight of a conventional digital medium format camera, the mirrorless X1D is a game changer in the world of photography.

The promotion also covers the X1D-50c Black (camera body only), offered for $10445.25 instead of $10,995.00, and extends to the X1D-50c 4116 Edition, created to commemorate Hasselblad’s 75 years at the pinnacle of photography. Since 1941, the company has drawn on Victor Hasselblad’s philosophy of innovation and design to produce cameras that push the boundaries of excellence; that help photographers ‘create to inspire’.

Like the iconic V System, the X1D seamlessly combines portability with excellent optical quality for which the brand is renowned. Hasselblad has ingeniously introduced mirrorless technology to digital medium format for the first time ever, creating a precision performance camera that can sit in the palm of your hand. The 50MP CMOS sensor captures the finest details with true natural colours. The 4116 Edition includes X1D black body & XCD 3,5/45mm lens. Price under the promotion is $12725.25 instead of $13,395.00.

Was This Post Helpful: