As we work to redefine what it means to stay safe on set during COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to utilize products and gear that ensures productions of all types will be able to maximize their budget. The Great Gear that’s available for purchase on Filmtools can do exactly that and much more.

This month, we’re highlighting the most exciting new camera release since the C500 MKII, a camera with unheard of speed and versatility and a sound system that has become an industry standard. Be sure to create a Filmtools account to gain access to quoting, quick ordering, and more.

If you’d like to showcase how you’re using products from Filmtools in an upcoming installment of Great Gear or as a stand-alone article on PVC (and get paid for your efforts!) get in touch with us on Twitter or send us an email.

RED KOMODO

As we recently posted, the KOMODO 6K S35 cinema camera comes to the market after extensive testing by many of the industry’s leading creatives. RED is known for being at the vanguard of camera technology and their Komodo offering solidifies their position as industry leaders. The Komodo is the most exciting new camera release since the C500 MKII, and will most likely force the industry to play catch up.

Why is it so hot, you ask? Many of the features have been seen in offerings from RED before: 6k resolution, Super 35mm sensor, 16-bit color, R3D Code RAW and a compact body. What is new is what sets this camera apart, in a league of its own at the moment: It features wireless camera control from a smartphone which is a first for a dedicated cinema camera.

The camera is out in a limited beta run but the input we’ve gotten from multiple users is that this is a game-changer, and that’s not hyperbole. We’ve heard that the global shutter in handheld has to be experienced, we’ve heard stories of folks selling their Alexa Minis to buy a fleet of Komodos, and Phil Holland has mentioned that once you get one you’ll never look back.

Even with the pressures of the Global Pandemic putting a strain on manufacturing, RED has kicked up the production with new safety protocols in place.

https://www.filmtools.com/red-digital-cinema-komodo-6k-cinema-camera.html

Canon EOS R5

The Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Digital Camera is Canon’s newest, and most versatile mirrorless camera. Featuring a newly developed 45MP CMOS sensor the Canon EOS R5 offers incredible 8K video, and high resolution stills. For the first time on any Canon camera, In-Body Image Stabilization will be offered which works in harmony with Canon RF lenses with IS to provide the ultimate in shake-free super-sharp images and movies.

As our own Jose Antunes mentioned, the new R mirrorless full-frame appears to feature things that users have asked Canon for, mainly a true IBIS system, like everybody else seems to have and Canon keeps forgetting, and 8K that many say is the next big thing. It appears as if Canon believes that the EOS R5 is the tipping point in terms of the mirrorless versus DSLR debate

https://www.filmtools.com/canon-eos-r5-mirrorless-digital-8k-camera.html

Sony A7s3

The Sony Alpha a7S III Mirrorless Digital Camera introduces unheard of speed and versatility. Featuring an updated 12.1MP Exmor R BSI CMOS sensor and BIONZ XR image processor the Alpha a7s III proves its performance excels as a mirrorless. Additionally, the Alpha a7s III offers beautiful UHD 4K 120p video recording and internal 10-bit 4:2:2 sampling.

Brian Hallett has talked about how the low-light capability of the A7s is amazing. It is beyond human vision. This capability is taken to the next level in the A7s3 since it affords extensive customizable color and gamma controls, to allow users to adjust the gamma, black level, knee, color level, and more.

https://www.filmtools.com/sony-alpha-a7s-iii-mirrorless-digital-camera-body-only.html

GoPro HERO9

Jeff Foster laid out his first look, hands-on impression of the GoPro HERO9 Black: More power with a new 23.6MP sensor. More clarity with 5K video and 20MP photos. More stability with HyperSmooth 3.0 and Boost in all settings. More speed options with TimeWarp 3.0 and slo-mo in up to 4K. More creativity with a front-facing LCD screen. And, more battery life to power it all.

Featuring a 23.6MP SENSOR, This beastly new sensor takes legendary GoPro performance beyond next level. With the GoPro HERO9, you will have amazing 5K video, clear video even while zooming, 20MP photos with SuperPhoto, and larger crop area for increased stabilization.

https://www.filmtools.com/gopro-hero9-black-camera.html

P300C Nova Panel with case kit

The Aputure P300C Nova Light Panel is a 300W RGBWW LED Soft Light, and is also the first product in Aputure “Nova” Professional LED Panel product line. By utilizing a unique RGBWW chipset, the Nova is able to strike a balance between intense output, and precision color quality, capable of producing 9,000+lux at 1 meter (5500K) with a CCT range of 2,000K-10,000K.

The Nova P300c Kit includes a custom hardshell rolling case for the fixture, allowing it to withstand even the toughest film set environments.

https://www.filmtools.com/aputure-p300c-nova-light-panel-kit.html

Anton Bauer

The biggest name in batteries for the Television / Motion Picture industry has branched out with offerings designed for content creators on the go and smaller camera packages. Titon Base Titon base is a 68Wh power hub with quick release plate that will power your small camera systems, gimbals, monitors and more. Designed to attach via the quick release plate to the bottom of your camera or accessory, it has a few 1/4”-20 mounting holes on the bottom for then attaching to tripods or other mounting systems. Capacity: 68Wh

Amperage: 8A

Connections: 3 x P-Tap / 1 x USB

Weight: 1.15 ibs. / 0.52 kg

Dims: 1.14×3.99×5.60 in / 2.89×10.14×14.22 cm https://www.filmtools.com/anton-bauer-titon-base-68wh-battery.html GO 90 The GO 90 is Anton Bauer’s new lightweight, affordable battery for pro videographers and photographers. Available in both Gold and V-mount options, it has a super slim design and is stripped down to save on cost and weight. One tap battery status via a 5-step LED fuel gauge, it has both P-tap and high speed USB ports. One of the key features for this battery is that you can safely charge it with almost any charging solution from Anton Bauer or other manufacturers, and in a pinch it can simply be charged via the P-tap charger although this may take a long time. Mount: Gold or V-Mount Available

Capacity: 98Wh

Amperage: 8A

Connections: 1 x P-Tap /1 x USB

Weight: 1.54 lbs / 0.7kg

Dims: 1.8 x 3.7in / 47 x 152 x 95mm https://www.filmtools.com/anton-bauer-go-90-battery.html Titon Micro The Titon Micro is designed to complement the new compact camera systems that are hitting the market. This is the smallest ever 14.4V battery from Anton Bauer. With a consistently reliable 10A continuous current, Titon Micro 150 will power a RED Komodo for over three hours or will run cameras including Canon C100 and Sony a7R for over 18 hours, with the Dual Micro Plate runtimes can double and allow hot-swapping to provide continuous power – perfect to capture a full day of action and adventure off the grid. The Dual Micro Plate can adapt full size plates to a dual slot, hot swappable micro plate. The Titon Micro is available in V-Mount, Gold mount and both in 45, 90 and 150 power options. They include one P-tap and USB ports each. Mount: Gold or V-Mount Available

Capacity: 47Wh / 94Wh / 140Wh

Amperage: 10A

Connections: 1 x P-Tap /1 x USB

Weight: 0.8 lbs / 0.36kg (45) : 1.25 lbs / 0.57kg (90) : 1.7 lbs / 0.77 kg (150)

Dims: 2.9 x 3.9 x 1.61 in / 75 x 101 x 36 mm (45) : 2.9 x 3.9 x 2.3 in / 75 x 101 x 58 mm (90) : 2.9 x 3.9 x 2.7 in / 75 x 101 x 68mm (150)

https://www.filmtools.com/ligdep/lighting-equipment/lighting-power-and-cables/anton-bauer-titon-micro-battery.html

Angel Bird CFexpress Cards

The Angelbird AV PRO CFexpress 2 TB is fully capable of recording qualities up to 12K. With the Angelbird AV PRO CFexpress 2 TB, nothing is holding you back, and technical limitations are a thing of the past.

The Angelbird AV PRO CFexpress also introduces a processor called Y1. Y1 is the one and only processor designed specifically for RAW photo & video content creation

https://www.filmtools.com/digital-storage/memory-cards/cfast/angelbird-av-pro-cfexpress-2-tb-1-pack.html

Samsung 2TB T7 USB 3.2 Portable SSD

The Samsung 2TB T7 USB 3.2 Portable SSD – Titan Gray is a light, pocket-sized portable storage solution that offers incredibly fast speeds, and reliable data storage for transferring large files. The Portable SSD T7 gives you speed and durability in a palm-sized package.

The Samsung T7 USB 3.2 Portable SSD is equipped with 256-bit AES encryption and password protection, so users can rest assured knowing their data is safe. Physically, the T7 has no moving parts so it’s more resistant to shock. Plus, its solid aluminum unibody construction adds further protection.

https://www.filmtools.com/samsung-2tb-t7-usb-3-2-portable-ssd-titan-gray.html

Deity V-Mic D4 DUO Camera-Mount Shotgun Microphone

The Deity V-Mic D4 DUO Camera-Mount Shotgun Microphone allows you to capture the story you want to tell from every angle. With its unique dual-capsule design, the D4 DUO allows you, for the first time ever, to record the audio coming from behind the camera in full fidelity.

The Deity V-Mic D4 DUO weighs only 40 grams which makes it one of the lightest compact camera microphones on the market. Now you can add high quality audio to your camera setup without having to weigh it down.

https://www.filmtools.com/deity-v-mic-d4-duo-camera-mount-shotgun-microphone.html

Sennheiser EW112P G4-A Wireless Mic System

The Sennheiser EW112P G4-A Wireless Mic System features the proven combination of reliability, flexible control, and broadcast-quality sound that has made the EW Series an industry standard for videographers, journalists, and content creators all over the world. Backward-compatible with previous evolution systems, it gives users the ability to mix and match G4/G3/G2/G1 receivers or bodypack, handheld, and plug-on transmitters.

Both transmitter and receiver feature daylight-readable LED displays showing reception quality, battery status, and audio level. To get you going quickly, they synchronize via infrared interface with the simple push of a button.

https://www.filmtools.com/sennheiser-ew112p-g4-a-wireless-mic-system-112p-g4-a.html

PVC is a proud sister company to Filmtools, which has become the go-to destination for creatives looking to source production equipment such as: camera support, lighting, studio carts, grip, electrical, recordable media, hard drive and memory card storage, audio equipment, and on-set expendables. Visit our Flagship store in Burbank, or easily shop online 24/7 at Filmtools.com for all of your filmmaking needs.