The world’s first laptop with a Samsung AMOLED display, the AERO 15 OLED is also NVIDIA RTX Studio certified, and the “industry only” laptop with the latest UHS-II SD card reader built right into the chassis.

The new AERO 15 OLED represents an evolution of the original AERO 15, from 2017, and takes the idea of a laptop built with content creators in mind to a whole new level. Before we continue to look at what it offers, let me use Gigabyte’s information to complete the series of “firsts” the laptop features: besides being the world’s only “all Intel inside”, it is also the “world’s first Microsoft Azure AI notebook”, the “industry first” laptop to use 100% Samsung original memory and Intel 760p SSD, features that complete, I believe, the list of “firsts” that should be mentioned.

What’s probably most important to users, though, is that the AERO 15 OLED is a powerhouse, with its all new Intel Core i9, 8 core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 series GPUs (63% less image output time when compared to other multimedia laptops) massively increasing the creator’s work efficiency, all neatly packed inside a light (2kg) and thin (2cm) chassis. The speed claims made by Gigabyte are based “on comparison between Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED XA (Intel Core i7­9750H/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070) vs other brand multimedia laptop (15 inch, Intel Core i7­8750H/Radeon Pro 555x) on video exporting test and 3D rendering test.” The video exporting test conditions are as follows: exporting H.264 video in After Effect CC; 3D rendering test: Exporting Cinema 4D project as an image.

Directly from your camera to the AERO 15 OLED

So, yes, this is a laptop that video editors will appreciate. It’s a 4K UHD display that comes with a X-Rite Pantone colour correction certified Samsung AMOLED display panel, which supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and high contrast ratio of 100,000 : 1, plus class leading suite of connectivity ports – HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4, Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-A, USB 3.1 Type-C – providing creators with an ultimate portable workstation. Portability that is not compromised, says Gigabyte, because “even with such powerful performance, you can expect 8.5 hours of battery usage.”

As the new digital age of powerful DSLRs and mirrorless cameras comes about, more and more professionals are using those cameras for video capturing. SD cards are the most often used image storage method found on cameras today. The all-new AERO 15 OLED is the “industry only” laptop with the latest UHS-II SD card reader built right into the light and thin chassis, and that’s an important feature for videographers and photographers. This means the laptop can directly transfer files at a whopping 300MB per second for further video editing. Tests shows a transfer speed of only 25 seconds for a 6.39GB MP4 file, giving editors and animators more time to work on things that matters.

Being an YouTuber is better than being an astronaut

According to an Intel survey, there are over 200 million PC-based content creators currently, and these creators tend to refresh their tools more often than average user (2.5 years vs 3.25 years). Content creators are demanding, and very keen on the functionality and specifications of the tools they use to make their vision come alive, and Gigabyte expects the redesigned AERO 15 OLED to be the laptop of choice when a portable workstation is needed.

The filming landscape is shifting drastically, and being an “YouTuber” or “influencer” is now considered as a proper career. According to a Harris Poll/LEGO survey, today’s children are most likely to aspire to be a YouTuber. The survey revealed that today’s children are three times more likely to aspire to be a YouTuber (29%) than an Astronaut (11%). This means that YouTube productions crews are likely to grow, wth more people involved in the production of quality YouTube videos. Whether you’re talking about an influencer that does all alone or a crew that may consist of a cameraman and a gaffer who are responsible for staging and filming, an editor and an animator/ visual effects artist who are in charge of post-production works such as film editing, sound editing and adding visual effects, a computer is needed to edit the footage.

Azure AI, prices and plant a tree

In the past, such professionals had to rely on desktops, yet with the latest CPUs and GPUs that came out earlier this year, the new generation laptops can provide not only the same computing power but great mobility. To make workflow even faster and use component resources more effectively, Gigabyte paired up with Microsoft to create the world’s first Windows 10 AI laptops. The AERO 15 OLED uses Azure AI, enabling automatic adjustment of hardware settings to, says Gigabyte, optimise the power and performance required by any specific program being used, empowering designers and creators to focus on what they do best: Creating.

The AERO 15 OLED highest configuration comes with Intel Core i99980HK processor and NVIDA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics chip. Additional flavours include Corei7­9750H paired with RTX 2060 and RTX 2070 Enthusiast GPUs. The Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED with i9-9980HK and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Studio Ready, Samsung 64GB RAM, 1TB Intel 760P SSD and, Windows 10 Pro costs $3,999.00. The version with i7-9750H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, Samsung 16GB RAM, M.2 PCIe 512GB Intel 760P SSD and Windows10 Home costs, usually, $1,899.00.

One final note: if you acquire a Gigabyte laptop, register it with the company, and they will plant a tree in your name. Since 2017 that the company invites owners of Gigabyte laptops to participate in trillion tree campaign initiated by UNEP and Plant-for-the-Planet. “Reduce, share, and love Earth” are in the core of our product design, says Gigabyte, “for we have become the first in the tech industry to adopt a plastic-free packaging method in 2017. We hope by doing so will remind ourselves to always go the extra mile for the betterment of environment.”

