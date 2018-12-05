News

Genustech moves operations to the United States

Genustech, creators of the ScriptShade teleprompter has moved its offices from Hong Kong to New York, to be closer to a growing customer base interested in its products.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes December 05, 2018

Genustech ScriptShade Mattebox

An increase in business in non-traditional broadcast markets, in particular with the online vloggers, led Genustech to take a bold decision: move to the United States.

Genustech, a company known for its camera accessories technology including matte boxes, filters and more, has officially moved its corporate headquarters to Bohemia, New York. According to information distributed by the company, “all Genustech operations, including R&D, customer service and support, and manufacturing, have been transitioned to the United States from Hong Kong to allow the company to continue to innovate and grow its product line while maintaining superb customer support.”

Jeff Foster recently published here at ProVideo Coalition a hands-on review of the Genustech ScriptShade Mattebox, a portable teleprompter and professional mattebox in one kit. Apparently, many other users are happy with the accessory, which is one of the reasons why the company behind the product now moved its corporate headquarters.

Genustech ScriptShade Mattebox

Products for online vloggers

The move in operations puts Genustech at the intersection of media production and technology, enabling the company to meet increased product demands through accelerated manufacturing and shipping. “With the launch of Genustech ScriptShade, we have seen an increase in business in non-traditional broadcast markets in particular with the online vloggers,” comments Kevin Reilly, president, Genustech.

“While traditional broadcast and TV operations remain a cornerstone of our customer base, we have a rapidly growing business across YouTube influencers who have enhanced the quality of their programming as well as efficiency with professional gear like ScriptShade.” Reilly adds, “With the potential growth opportunity in front of us, establishing headquarters in New York puts us in the hub of media activity with tremendous access to talent to expand design, sales, service and manufacturing personnel.”

Genustech ScriptShade Mattebox

One-of-a-kind handheld teleprompter

Crafted for the changing media landscape, ScriptShade is a multifunctional, high-quality Matte Box – Teleprompter combination that is lightweight, portable and easy to use. ScriptShade brings professional camera and prompting capabilities in a form factor that is ideal for smaller and remote productions.

According to cinematographer Keith White, “Genustech ScriptShade is a one-of-a-kind handheld teleprompter, with nothing like it on the market. It’s an ideal solution for on-the-go production crews who need a portable kit to enhance the production value and control the narrative at the same time. It’s incredibly cost-effective, self-contained and nicely packaged with an easy and quick setup.”

Genustech ScriptShade Mattebox

On-demand design and manufacturing

With the Genustech product design and manufacturing teams located in New York in one facility, engineering can incorporate customer feedback into the product design on the spot, with manufacturing building the latest product design to order. Reilly elaborates, “Our core product design philosophy is anchored around customer feedback. With our finger on the pulse of what the customer wants and needs, Genustech can anticipate where the market will grow and thus innovate with new designs and functionality. With such a strong customer support system in place in New York, we are able to always design, build and enhance products on demand.”

In addition to Genustech ScriptShade, the company offers other matte boxes & accessories, filters, adapter rings, camera cages, brackets, plates, arms, jibs, cranes, monitors and much more. Founded in 2008, the company was created to improve the process of videography using DSLR cameras, which were not typically designed for video use. Genustech positioned itself as an innovator at the early stage of the market development, producing industry-changing accessories like the compact GWMC Matte Box, which is still the industry matte box standard for 4×4 filters.


American Society of Cinematographers to honor Robert Richardson and Jeff Jur

