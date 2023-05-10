Back in 2014, I began covering the Padcaster and its line of products. To refresh your memory, Padcaster is a company that transforms an iPad into an all-in-one video production studio and later added the Parrot Teleprompter. Now (in May 2023), Padcaster has just announced its Parrot Pro Teleprompter, a completely redesigned, ultra-portable, simple to use, professional teleprompter that turns any Android, iOS phone, VDSLR or mirrorless camera into a storytelling powerhouse, on Kickstarter. Spoiler: it became fully funded within three hours, but you can still participate. Read more and watch the video.

The above video is from Podcaster.

According to Padcaster, Parrot Pro is a major improvement on and upgrade of the successful, popular, and patented original Parrot Teleprompter, which has sold over 50,000 units worldwide since its first launch on Kickstarter in 2015, as stated by the company.

“We established ourselves in the teleprompter world with the hugely popular Parrot Teleprompter with the vision of creating the most affordable, portable, and easy-to-use teleprompter on the market”, said Padcaster founder and CEO, Josh Apter. “The new Parrot Pro incorporates all of the great features of the original Parrot in a new and improved form factor and design along with an expanded feature-set.”

The Padcaster team spent five years collecting customer feedback to redesign the new Parrot Pro. Made of coated, durable ABS polycarbonate, the Parrot Pro is ultra-compact with professional quality 30R/70T beam splitter glass. The Parrot Pro fits any smartphone or monitor up to 6.25 inches wide and 5.13 inches deep, and now supports wide lenses up to 24mm on full frame cameras. Attach the teleprompter directly to the lens filter thread with the patented direct lens mount system or mount it to any tripod with an integrated 1/4-20 mount. A 6.25-inch, flip-up front doubles as both a tray for the smartphone when using the teleprompter and as a protective cover when it is packed. Padcaster also offers a Universal Parrot Mount to mount the teleprompter to a smartphone, GoPro, or webcam.

“Padcaster’s solutions are fully mobile, cost effective and easy to use for content creators requiring high-performing solutions,” said Padcaster President, Jon Goldberg. “We will keep innovating and introducing new products like the Parrot Pro to continue to enhance the capabilities of mobile video production.”

The Parrot is used by professional broadcast news studios, mobile journalists, Fortune 500 CEOs, vloggers, content creators and many others.

The Parrot Pro Teleprompter was introduced exclusively on Kickstarter on May 2, 2023.

For more information about The Parrot Pro Teleprompter and other Padcaster products, visit: padcaster.com.

FTC disclosure

Padcaster is not paying for this article. Padcaster sends review units to Allan Tépper. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.