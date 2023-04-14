FUJIFILM will debut a variety of new gear and technology for broadcast, cinema and other digital content creators at the 2023 National Association of Broadcasters Show (NAB) in Las Vegas.

From the FUJINON Duvo HZK25-1000mmF2.8-5.0 CineBox PL lens to the newly launched Frame.io Camera to Cloud integrated workflow, there is a lot to see from Fujifilm at NAB 2023.

“There is something special about being able to bring both our Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, and the cutting-edge products they make, to the NAB Show floor,” said Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, FUJIFLM North America Corporation. “It’s fun to see how the synergies between our X Series and GFX System mirrorless digital cameras and our FUJINON cinema/broadcast lenses are creating new conversations and opportunities for our customers to explore. This year, we’re showcasing some of our latest offerings in an incredibly immersive way, and we can’t wait to see the response.”

So, having set the tone, Fujifilm is ready to showcase its new products and technology solutions for broadcast, cinema, and digital content creators. Onsite at NAB will be the new FUJINON Duvo HZK25-1000mmF2.8-5.0 CineBox PL Lens (Duvo 25-1000) in addition to a full display of FUJINON cinema and broadcast lenses, and a full array of FUJIFILM X Series and GFX System digital cameras and lenses. As part of FUJIFILM X Series’ presence, attendees can also try out the newly launched firmware featuring Frame.io Camera to Cloud functionality on site, using loaned FUJIFILM X-H2 (X-H2) and FUJIFILM X-H2S (X-H2S) mirrorless digital cameras.

All the FUJINON lenses at NAB

Here is more information, shared by Fujifilm, about the company’s presence and products at NAB 2023:

FUJINON Duvo HZK25-1000mmF2.8-5.0 CineBox PL Lens makes its debut

A new category of lens, the development of which was first announced in October 2022, Duvo 25-1000 is a native PL-mount box lens that combines broadcast functionality with beautiful bokeh, delivering a cinematic look to live, as well as scripted productions. Duvo 25-1000 utilizes innovative optical design technology to achieve a maximum aperture of F2.8 and 40x zoom ratio. This ultra-high zoom ratio lens is compatible with the large sensors of digital cinema cameras, yet provides a brightness of F2.8 at the wide angle. Not only does it enable filming in low-light environments such as indoor concerts or nighttime events, but the shallow depth of field creates the bokeh that delivers the highly sought-after cinematic look.

At the April NAB Show, Duvo HZK25-1000mm will be shown on a Panasonic Connect AK-PLV100 in Super 35 cinematic with both traditional broadcast zoom and focus controllers. The popular Preston FIZ and Microforce Controllers will be shown, as well. An assortment of FUJINON UA Series box and portable broadcast lenses, and various FUJINON Premista, Cabrio and MK cinema lenses, will also be available to demo on site:

UA107AF on Grass Valley LDX-150

Premista 19-45mm with Chrosziel Drive on FX9

Cabrio 19-90mm on ARRI AMIRA

UA18x5.5 on Sony PXW-Z750

MKX on FUJIFILM X-H2S

Premista on FUJIFILM GFX100S

Per Fujifilm’s development roadmap for its Duvo Series of cinematic lens products, future cinematic lenses will consist of a standard zoom lens and a wide-angle zoom lens. Similar to the Duvo 25-1000, these lenses will be Dual Format, compatible with two types of large sensors. The lenses will be designed to support the Super 35 cinematic sensor and will also be compatible with full-frame-equivalent image sensors with the use of a built-in 1.5x expander. One note about this: Duvo 25-1000’s built-in expander, for example, enables the expansion of the image circle and extension of focal lengths to the telephoto side. Further Duvo Series products are expected to have this same, unique functionality.

Get Hands-On with X-H2, X-H2S and Frame.io Camera to Cloud

With its firmware update including Frame.io Camera to Cloud functionality made officially available to the public today, Fujifilm is excited to share this groundbreaking integration with attendees at this year’s NAB Show. Onsite, NAB Show attendees can get firsthand experience test-driving the highly anticipated integration for Frame.io by making images or video and watching them be delivered to Frame.io directly from the originating X-H2S or X-H2 digital cameras. Within Frame.io, these images and video can be automatically edited, viewed online, or printed at Fujifilm’s NAB Show booth within minutes.

With Frame.io Camera to Cloud integration for the FUJIFILM X-H2S and X-H2 cameras, users with the FT-XH file transmitter accessory will have the ability to use their paid Adobe Creative Cloud subscriptions – and any active internet connection – to deliver any combination of still or video files to Frame.io, directly from the camera. This will accelerate production workflows and create opportunities to remotely collaborate in near-real-time by providing centralized access to still and video assets as they are being created – even across multiple users.

“NAB is the perfect place to celebrate and demonstrate our new Frame.io Camera to Cloud functionality, because NAB attendees are so engaged and interested in the latest tech,” said Ha. “Having Frame.io Camera to Cloud technology in X-H2 and X-H2S will fundamentally change the way we make images and video because of how it simplifies collaboration and how it saves time for everyone involved.”

Additionally, Fujifilm’s on-site technical team will be conducting 30-minute personalized demo sessions for attendees, featuring both cameras. Space is available on a first come, first served basis and may be reserved at the Fujifilm booth. Lastly, attendees can also take advantage of Fujifilm’s complimentary gear loan service to test out the latest FUJIFILM X Series and FUJIFILM GFX System cameras and lenses on site (subject to availability and Fujifilm’s standard equipment loan terms and conditions). Loans are limited to two hours with a maximum of one camera and lens per person (available Sunday – Tuesday, April 16-18, 2023 ONLY).

Location and Timing

Representatives from FUJIFILM North America Corporation’s Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions will be onsite at the NAB Show, Booth C5725 (Central Hall), at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 16-19, 2023