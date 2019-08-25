Fujifilm Announces Two New 4K Broadcast Lenses

Fujifilm just dropped onto the broadcast market two new portable lenses as part of the UA Series of 4K broadcast lenses: the FUJINON UA18x7.6 and FUJINON UA23x7.6. Both of these broadcast lenses feature a compact and light-weight design with an economical price point. The use of unique optical technology delivers outstanding image resolving power and rich tonal gradation.

The new UA18x7.6 is a lens designed for a range of applications, including news-gathering, sports, house of worship, and entertainment production. The F1.8 lens features a 7.6-137mm focal length plus a 2x extender, and is only 3 ½ lbs. The UA23x7.6 is an economical F1.8 UHD telephoto zoom for studio and field production. It has a 23x zoom range of 7.6-175mm plus a 2x extender and weighs just 4.2 lbs. Both new UA series lenses have High Transmittance Electron Beam Coatings (HT-EBC), as well as the same HDR and 2/3-inch 4K performance as the rest of the UA series.

Fujifilm will begin delivery of the UA18x7.6 in September 2019 and the UA23x7.6 will ship in October 2019. The addition of these two new lenses expands Fujifilm’s 2/3-inch UHD broadcast lens lineup to a total of 13 models in support of quality 4K video production.

Predicting the arrival of the age of 4K video, Fujifilm launched the world’s first 4K broadcast lens in 2015. The company has since expanded its lens lineup to include compact, lightweight portable lenses and box types offering high-magnification zoom, thereby contributing to the expansion of the 4K broadcasting market.

Now spreading rapidly worldwide, the use of 4K video is accelerating the introduction of 4K video equipment. The arrival of compact and lightweight “4K camcorders” has allowed videographers to take advantage of their portability, increasing the need for compact and lightweight UHD lenses more than ever before.

The two models contain Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) and fluorite lens elements to control various types of aberrations to achieve amazing sharpness. The company’s unique multi-layer coatings (High Transmittance Electron Beam Coating) help achieve rich tonal gradation to produce 4K video of astonishing quality. These 4K lenses will improve the performance of an HD broadcast camera. That means users can make effective use of their existing broadcast equipment in achieving results of greater image quality, and at the same time be prepared for the future of 4K.

Fujifilm will showcase these new products at the Beijing International Radio, TV & Film Exhibition (BIRTV2019), held in Beijing, China from August 21 to August 24.

FUJINON lenses by Fujifilm are known for high-quality eloquent images and have been used in various production sites including movies, TV commercials, and live sports broadcasts around the world. Fujifilm will continue to tap into its optical, high-precision forming and assembling technologies that have been nurtured over many years in the cutting-edge field of video expression, to further expand and enhance its 4K lens lineup, thereby addressing the diversifying needs at the forefront of video production.

About Fujifilm

