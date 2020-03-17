ftrack Review now available for free in response to COVID-19 outbreak

Remote creative collaboration tool is free for all until 31 May 2020Stockholm, 17 March 2019 – – ftrack, creator of ftrack Review, ftrack Studio, and cineSync, has made its remote review and approval platform, ftrack Review, free of charge until 31 May 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This date may extend as the global situation continues to unfold.This announcement comes as COVID-19 continues to disrupt established work patterns. The rapid spread of the virus has led to an unprecedented rise in the number of people working remotely. For many, this comes not as a perk but as a mandatory and disruptive response to the pandemic. In the creative industry, enforced remote workflows can confuse established iterative cycles as collaboration takes place at a distance.ftrack Review’s remote review and approval platform is well-placed to alleviate some of the pressure placed on the creative industry. The software facilitates remote collaboration and teamwork, enabling creatives to critique work via a web browser. Creatives can connect with their collaborators from anywhere, anytime, and maintain streamlined feedback cycles.By making ftrack Review free for all, ftrack hopes to encourage business continuity in the creative sector throughout the current unpredictable situation. Learn more