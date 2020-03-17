fbpx
ftrack offers remote review tool for free during COVID-19 pandemic

Popular review tool free for anyone who wants it until May 31st, 2020

Profile Picture Damian Allen March 17, 2020

ftrackreviewFor those looking to review videos with clients remotely during this extended season of quarantine, ftrack is making their popular remote reviewing platform, ftrack Review, free until May 31st.

Press release below.

 

ftrack Review now available for free in response to COVID-19 outbreak
Remote creative collaboration tool is free for all until 31 May 2020Stockholm, 17 March 2019 – – ftrack, creator of ftrack Review, ftrack Studio, and cineSync, has made its remote review and approval platform, ftrack Review, free of charge until 31 May 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This date may extend as the global situation continues to unfold.This announcement comes as COVID-19 continues to disrupt established work patterns. The rapid spread of the virus has led to an unprecedented rise in the number of people working remotely. For many, this comes not as a perk but as a mandatory and disruptive response to the pandemic. In the creative industry, enforced remote workflows can confuse established iterative cycles as collaboration takes place at a distance.ftrack Review’s remote review and approval platform is well-placed to alleviate some of the pressure placed on the creative industry. The software facilitates remote collaboration and teamwork, enabling creatives to critique work via a web browser. Creatives can connect with their collaborators from anywhere, anytime, and maintain streamlined feedback cycles.By making ftrack Review free for all, ftrack hopes to encourage business continuity in the creative sector throughout the current unpredictable situation.

New Kingston Canvas Plus SD cards for 8K production, action cams and drones

Profile Picture
Damian Allen
editor
Damian Allen is a VFX supervisor and pipeline consultant based in LA. He specializes in picture-lock emergency effects work and AR and VR tool development through his company Pixerati LLC. In addition to his hands-on…

Subscribe