On todays episode of the Frame & Reference Podcast, Kenny talks with cinematographer Kramer Morgenthau, ASC about the new HBO Max film “The Many Saints of Newark.” Serving as the prequel to the ever popular series “The Sopranos”, “The Many Saints of Newark” reveals the humanity behind Tony’s struggles and the influence his family – especially his uncle, Dickie Moltisanti – had over him becoming the most iconic mob boss of all time. As a cinematographer, Kramer has worked on numerous block buster films including “Chef”, “Creed II” & “Thor: the Dark World” as well as a number of episodes of “Game of Thrones” & “Boardwalk Empire.” Special thanks to the Warner Brothers team for giving Kenny early access to this film and to Kramer for spending some time to talk about the film. Make sure to check it out now on HBO Max and in select theaters!

