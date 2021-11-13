Podcasts

Frame & Reference w/ “In the Dark of the Valley” Director Nick Mihm & DP Brandon Smith

In the Dark of the Valley podcast

Bonus Bonus episode! There are lots of new films hitting the screen this week including “In the Dark of the Valley”, a MSNBC Film directed by Nick Mihm & shot by DP Brandon Smith. Join Kenny for his talk with these two filmmakers about the new documentary

November 13, 2021
In this special bonus episode, Kenny talks with the filmmakers of the new MSNBC Film “In the Dark of the Valley”

It must be something in the air, or its just that time of year when all of the good content comes out! In this special bonus bonus episode, Kenny is talking with Nick Mihm & Brandon Smith, the director and cinematographer of the soon to be released MSNBC documentary “In the Dark of the Valley.” The film follows a group of mothers who discover that the Santa Susana Field Laboratory, located just outside of Los Angeles, was the site of one of the largest nuclear accidents in United States history; and may have exposed their children and their community to cancer-causing hazardous waste. The film is premiering THIS Sunday (November 14th) on MSNBC so make sure to tune in to watch!

Watch the trailer for the film below:

