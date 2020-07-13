Working remotely is the new normal, and Frame.io has not only the tools but also the access to industry experts who know how to get creative with cloud-based video workflows. The series starts July 16th.

Whether you’re a one-person outfit or work with more than 1,000 employees, Frame.io’s upcoming fireside chat series will explore how to build customized cloud-based workflows.

When Frame.io first introduced its cloud-based collaboration platform the company had no idea of how important solutions for working remotely would become, as the world changed. Now, as the industry adapts to what is our new normal, the company is exploring ways to optimize cloud-based workflows. Last May Frame.io v3.6 was introduced, with new features to power your workflow so you can focus on the work itself.

The modern video workflow, (re)defined, that’s how the company presents its platform, enabling you to stay connected with all your teams—on videos, images, and more—from anywhere on the planet. Emery Wells, co-founder and CEO of Frame.io said, when the new version was launched, “We’re always happy to announce new features in Frame.io. But especially now, with more people working remotely, speed and security are even more important.”

Long before the launch of this version, though, the company had started to look at the whole idea of working remotely under the limitations of the pandemic, and in March introduced Frame.io’s Workflow From Home series, which ended on June 29, with its last Episode 13, aptlly titled “Where We Go From Here”. Running for 100 days since it was launched, the series – entirely shot from the home – revealed dozens of tools and techniques across different market segments in order to examine remote workflows.

Leading experts share their solutions

Now, Frame.io enters a new adventure, announcing a series of virtual fireside chats featuring ways to optimize cloud-based workflows. This series will explore how to build customized cloud-based workflows no matter what size of team or preferred tech stack. Similar to Frame.io’s Workflow From Home series, these webinars are designed to help post professionals continue to build out their remote workflow solutions to ensure business continuity.

The Frame.io team will sit down with two leading experts from Untold Studios and SIM International to demonstrate how they built and customized their workflows utilizing the Frame.io API. Creating a solid remote workflow means orchestrating a wide variety of tools and software from capture to delivery. Learn how Untold Studios and Sim International made their workflows sing—and how you can, too.

The first virtual fireside chat happens on July 16th 2020, 12:00 PM PDT. Under the title, “Maximizing creativity and flexibility”, Nathan Wilson, from Untold Studios, will explain how the entirely cloud-based studio customizes their workflow with the Frame.io API and the Python SDK to automate internal processes via Slack, which helps them work seamlessly and efficiently with artists and clients worldwide.

London creative community Untold Studios is known for creating stunning visual effects and CG characters for acclaimed series such as The Crown, and global television spots for clients including John Lewis & Partners. The independent creative studio and community is a cultural hub of creative talent that have come together with the desire to create culturally relevant content for the many and sometimes the few.

On July 23rd 2020, 12:00 PM PDT, the guest for the virtual fireside chat is Paul Chapman, from Sim International. With only 14 days’ preparation, the producers of Global Citizen’s “One World: Together at Home” worked with the Frame.io API and the Python SDK to power their ambitious production. On this chat, titled “Maximizing reach and impact”, participants will learn how Sim customized their workflow to upload the performances of the 70+ stars who participated to Frame.io and created an at-home experience that was watched by millions of viewers and raised $128 million for the World Health Organization.

From Workflow From Home to Fireside Chats

The series of virtual fireside chats will continue with other guests.Follow the link to register for these workflow sessions. The 13 episodes of Workflow From Home series continue online, accessible to anyone. They’re a good source if you’re looking for ideas related to working remotely.

Here is the essential info about the two sessions, for those who like to have a clear indication of dates and guests:

Thursday, July 16th, 12pm PDT

Maximizing creativity and flexibility

Fireside Chat: Nathan Wilson, Untold Studios

With Jeff Hodges | Developer Relations, Partnerships at Frame.io

Thursday, July 23rd, 12pm PDT

Maximizing reach and impact

Fireside Chat: Paul Chapman, Sim International

With Michael Cioni | Global SVP of Innovation, Frame.io

As the leading cloud solution for video review and collaboration, Frame.io is uniquely positioned in the middle of media workflows at organizations ranging from 1 to over 1,000 employees. The Frame.io Developer Platform gives video teams everywhere access to Frame.io’s public API, empowering teams to customize their video workflows to their exact needs. Not every creative team, process, or software stack is exactly the same. The Frame.io API seamlessly connects professional tools to help automate and simplify video workflows, in turn, driving increased productivity across organizations.