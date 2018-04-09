Frame.io introduces at NAB 2018 a new way to move media, faster than the competition, indestructible and secure, no matter where you are, how bad the Internet connection is or how large the files are. Discover Watch Folders for macOS.

In a time when moving large batches of video over the Internet is a common part of the daily routine for many industry professionals, having access to fast and reliable solutions is a must for anyone, whether a large studio or a small team. Frame.io believes they have a solution with what the company calls indestructible uploading with Watch Folders for macOS. This release, says the company, marks an entirely new way to move media right from your desktop to Frame.io. The new macOS menubar app enables creatives to send raw assets, dailies, and in-progress edits to Frame.io for feedback and approval while preserving folder structure.

“Uploading large video assets is often slow and error prone. We’ve all uploaded large assets (or a large batch of assets) overnight, only to discover one or more files has failed. If you’re not constantly monitoring the progress, you could miss a deadline,” explains Emery Wells, CEO of Frame.io. “Frame.io’s new indestructible Watch Folders were designed to continuously push the upload forward, so no matter where you are, how bad your internet is, if your battery dies – the moment you reconnect to the internet, the upload resumes. It’s built on our accelerated upload technology which has consistently been tested as one of the fastest file transfer solutions on the market.”

With the new macOS menu bar app, which now supports Closed Captions in the newly-announced Final Cut Pro 10.4.1, Frame.io users can download FCP X comments from Frame.io and import them as captions directly into FCP X. The new macOS menu bar app also allows users to pair a local folder with a Frame.io destination folder, then render files right from Apple Final Cut Pro X, DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Media Encoder, Avid Media Composer, On-Set Dailies and Assimilate Scratch. As each file completes rendering, it will automatically upload to Frame.io and send all members of your project a notification. You can even set the files to upload as private so you have a chance to check them before your collaborators do.

Frame.io Watch Folders maintain the folder structure – no matter how many layers deep – and ensure assets are securely uploaded. Whether you’re uploading overnight, on a flight, at a coffee shop, or on location, the new indestructible upload will give creatives the peace of mind to work under the toughest deadlines and security measures. The new companion app will support multi-gigabit upload speeds, allowing users to upload one-hundred gigabytes of media in as little as 13.3 minutes, folder structure fully intact. Upload any file type. Preview over 150 formats in the all new Frame.io.

Accelerated uploading that blows away the competition is something Frame.io mentions when talking about the new system. According to their tests, based on the transfer of a 150GB file in under one hour – which is fast! – the system is, their words, “up to 2X faster than Signiant and Aspera, up to 2X faster than Vimeo, up to 3X faster than Wipster and up to 5X faster than Dropbox”.

If you’re curious and want to know more, visit Frame.io at NAB 2018. The team will demonstrate the product at the Western Digital booth (SL6316) in the South Lower Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center. You can also contact Frame.io ([email protected]) to request a private meeting.