While fast editorial is a cornerstone of Camera to Cloud there’s a lot of workflow possibilities it will enable, and even more to come.

With the introduction of the new Frame.io Camera to Cloud workflow something that editors have long dreamed of will become a reality: getting footage from the set to editorial long before camera cards are downloaded and long before a hard drive is shipped or physically delivered to the edit suite.

You can watch the full presentation below.

But read on for answers to some questions you might be asking.

Wait, what? Files from the shoot uploaded into the cloud that I can edit with?

Frame.io Camera to Cloud is deceptively simple in concept: use established hardware to make realtime proxy-file encodes of original camera media as it is shot and upload that from the set right into Frame.io. Editors can then pull that media out of Frame.io as is and begin the edit long before the day has wrapped. Editors can begin the edit even before the camera cards where the original clips reside have been offloaded from the camera cards themselves! That is quite amazing and will fit right into the fast turn-around world many are working in today.

Frame.io Camera to Cloud will work with any NLE

And as the first image in this story I’ll show you one of the most important ones from an editorial standpoint:

Above you’ll see a clip in Frame.io that was generated with the new Camera to Cloud workflow. This was an H.264 proxy file generated on-set and uploaded to a Frame.io account. When looking at the file information metadata you can see those very important things for creative editorial: a filename that matches the camera original and 12-hour source timecode. And also note this is a 1920×1080 .m4v so what you’re getting are very usable, very reliable proxy files. Relinking to camera originals or conforming from an offline proxy edit to online and color correction should be a snap by just ignoring file extensions, something that most conforming applications can do quite easily.

And did I mention we keep camera original file names and source timecode? 👏👍

If you’re an editor saying … wait, I can’t edit with H264 files then you’re probably an editor who hasn’t really tried. Editing H264 files isn’t near the pain it used to be as both software and hardware have evolved to make the process much more smooth that it used to be. While my first reaction was a bit of disappointment that you can’t choose an established intermediary codec like ProRes Proxy or DNxHR LB those files would still be significantly larger than H264 files and it would not make sense to move tons of them, especially over a cellular connection.

How is all this possible?

Productions will need to be using Frame.io Camera to Cloud compatible cameras that are outfitted with C2C certified devices that will record, encode and upload those newly encoded proxy files right to a Frame.io account. At launch those cameras are on the higher end, RED, ARRI and Panavision. What will come out of those cameras via C2C are H.264 proxy files with proper source timecode and matching source file names as mentioned above. If you do all of the creative edit off those C2C proxy then a conform for online and finishing will, of course, be required but that was going to happen anyway.

Obviously you’re going to need good connectivity on-set to make this happen but C2C can use LTE, 5G or WiFi for these uploads so with some shoot pre-planning you’ve got a brand new path to get the edit going right away. Frame.io says “near real-time delivery of editable proxy files” and this honestly deserves to be called that phrase that I hate using: game-changer. There are indeed some productions that this will consider this a game-changer.

I sat in on a demo very much like the introduction video where both camera footage (from a RED camera) and audio from a Sound Devices recorder were recorded live and less that a minute later that proxy clip was up in Frame.io ready to view, comment on and bring into edit.

When Camera to Cloud was first teased I expected it to be only available on high-end commercial-style shoots and big-time Hollywood productions. I was surprised to hear that C2C will be part of your Frame.io subscription with no additional cost. It will launch this spring with a beta available today. Upcoming features will include the ability to stream footage as it’s being shot to a computer or iOS device, all including best-in-class security that Frame.io has utilized all along.

Camera to Cloud isn’t just your video shoot files but there are also options for audio as well as dailies that are processed by the DIT. Since C2C is supporting secondary sound there will be a workflow where the Frame.io backend will sync your audio and video (and they can since timecode matches) and you’ll be able to view synced dailies within Frame.io. That’s cool.

What does this cost?

While C2C won’t be an additional cost to your Frame.io subscription there is a cost to the hardware that is currently certified to work with Frame.io Camera to Cloud. I googled a few prices to get an idea of what we’re looking at on what was listed as the certified devices: