“Talk” to Unreal Engine to get the software from Epic Games to create the worlds you need. Say “Take me to Paris at sunset” and the games engine will deliver exactly what you asked for, thanks to AI.

An innovative tech-driven production studio with a focus on XR virtual production solutions, CoPilotXR developed FlightDeck so creators can harness the full power of UE5 in a new, and intuitive way.

Comprised of technical specialists, digital artists, and cinematographers dedicated to designing, developing, and integrating XR solutions for its clients, CoPilotXR has the expertise, tools, and efficient workflows to provide its clients with in-camera visual effects (ICVFX) for projects of any size. On their website, the company says, “We seamlessly blend virtual environments with live-action elements using state-of-the-art LED technology, 3D rendering software, and motion tracking systems for real-time dynamic VFX rendering.”

With over 10 years of collective experience in film, media, and virtual production, CoPilotXR is committed to being at the forefront of cutting-edge technology. The company says that its “commitment to innovation empowers creatives to realize their boldest ideas without limitations”, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with XR. A recent example of its goal is FlightDeck, which allows creators to harness the full power of UE5 in a new, and intuitive way.

FlightDeck: beta version soon

The video shared by the company reveals what FlightDeck brings to Unreal Engine 5. FlightDeck integrates seamlessly with external API’s such as Cesium and Google Maps, allowing users to control the engine using simple conversational prompts. According to CoPilotXR, “with FlightDeck, creators can harness the full power of UE5 in a new and intuitive way – all without leaving the engine.”

The team behind the project of FlightDeck says: “We jumped head first into the world of virtual production years ago and found Unreal Engine to be incredibly powerful, but quite overwhelming to learn. Drawing on our filmmaking roots, we wondered: ‘Can we make this easier for creators like us to control?’

The answer is “yes”, according to the video showcasing FlightDeck, which will be available as a beta version soon. CoPilotXR invites those interested to secure early access to FlightDeck today (it’s free!) and to subscribe to the company’s newsletter, to learn more and stay updated as the product is developed. This brand new AI tool will allow creators, CoPilotXR claims, to control Unreal Engine 5 like never before.