Unlike the tragic lack of 48 kHz sampling rate in the P4, the Zoom F3 indeed has it.

I didn’t buy the ≈US$350 Zoom F3 2-track recorder because of its 32-bit float recording capabilities with true 1528 dB dynamic range, although I certainly don’t mind it. I actually appreciate that feature, even though I don’t really “need” it. I bought the F3 for some of its other features and benefits, including its portability, simplicity, good preamps even for dynamic microphones and the lack of any built-in mics. Back in February of 2022, I published an article called Hindenburg Pro: 32-bit float compatibility, workflow and best practices. This is a first-look article on the Zoom F3 recorder, before my upcoming review. So far, I have already used it to record two field audio interviews.

Unlike the Zoom P4 (which I criticized in two articles, here and here) for its lack of our absolute standard of 48 kHz sampling rate (see 48kHzAllance.com), the Zoom F3 indeed includes 48 kHz. In fact, as I clarified in Hindenburg Pro: 32-bit float compatibility, workflow and best practices, it’s essential to record at 48 kHz to facilitate direct compatibility with Hindenburg.

In my upcoming review of the F3, I’ll include both indoor and outdoor sample recordings both from a dynamic and an electret condenser microphone. I’ll also clarify how the F3 doesn’t have audio gain controls for its mic inputs, yet it does (and what that means in practice). It will all make sense later 🙂

Image credit: All photos in this first-look article are courtesy of Zoom, except for the one with people.

