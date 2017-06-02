Filmmaker Friday featuring YouTube Superstar Devin Graham

With hundreds of careers and opportunities, the filmmaking industry can be a unique experience for a filmmaker. Options include pitching an idea, or a commission through screenwriting, casting, shooting, editing, and screening your project. Filmtools decided to take a deeper look into the world of a Filmmaker. This week, we had the opportunity to speak to Filmmaker Devin Graham about his work. This is what he said:

What inspires you?

Devin Graham: The outdoors. Biggest inspiration comes from being outside, trying to think of the world in a new light. There’s so many great ideas out there, and it’s all about narrowing those ideas and finding a way to make them happen.

Why did you choose this field?

Devin Graham: I choose what I do because I love it. I’ve been a filmmaker ever since I can remember. Grew up making movies with my friends, not much has changed except for now I get to work with bigger equipment.

How does Filmtools help you?

Devin Graham: When I went to film school, Filmtools was the place we would go to get all of our film equipment, the one place I can go and I know will find what we need. I still use it to this day for that same reason.

What’s the coolest project you’ve worked on before?

Devin Graham: Whenever I get to hang from cliffs those are always my favorites. I’m terrified of heights, so it pushes me on a whole new level that I don’t get to experience with everything else I do, pushes my fear, pushes me to face what I’m afraid of. Loved filming our gigantic rope swing videos and urban zip line videos because they forced me to face my fears.

Do you have any projects that we can help promote?

Devin Graham: We release a new video every week on our main YouTube channel, so the best way to see what were up to is checking out our channel at youtube.com/devinsupertramp

Do you have a piece of essential gear that you don’t leave without?

Devin Graham: The Glide Cam has been the game changer for my career. It’s what started it all for me. It allowed me to get shots that looked like I had a big budget started out when in reality I had a zero dollar budget.

What advice would you give to people interested in this industry?

Devin Graham: Film everyday, network, don’t make anyone made, and learn as much as you can from everyone.

Where can people follow you on social?

Devin Graham: I’m on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook [email protected]

Want to be featured as a Filmmaker?

Tell us your story to be featured as a Filmmaker online. Reach out to Filmtools via Instagram messages or tag us in your photos on Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook

