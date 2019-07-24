A total of $100,000 in cash and prizes is at stake for the best mobile films, so read the rules of the FiLMiCFest 2019 and get ready to shoot your winning short.

The FiLMiCFest worlwide Mobile Film Festival is back and for this edition of the festival FiLMiC Inc. has significantly upped the stakes in terms of prizes, with over 30 sponsors, including Adobe, Alight Motion, Aquatech, DJI, Film Convert, FreeFly, Gnarbox, HeliumCine, iOgrapher, Jackery, Joby, Kapkur, Kinemaster, LumaTouch, Moondog Labs, Relio, Rhino, Saramonic, Sennheiser, ShotLister, ShoulderPod, Shure, Smarthouse Media, Struman Advanced Optics, Tech Armor, The Music Bed, Think Tank Photo and Vid-Atlantic.

The winner of the #FiLMiCFest 2019 is eligible to win some big prizes! This year, FiLMiC Inc. is giving a $25,000 cash to go toward funding the production budget of the Grand Prize winners’ next big film project, and $75,000 in filmmaking gear from the sponsors. There is a whole lot of gear to be won by participants.

Participation in #FiLMiCFest 2019 is simple, say the organizers. Just shoot a short film with your iOS or Android device using FiLMiC Pro. Videos must be 5 minutes or less (music videos can run the length of the song, if the song is over 5 minutes.) Films must be shot 70% or more using FiLMiC Pro, and ancillary drone, DSLR, animation or other footage is acceptable for up to 30% of your submission. Submissions must also include a FiLMiC bumper or a custom logo branding of FiLMiC in the credits (4K and 1080p Bumpers provided).

A drone for the best Behind The Scenes

There are Prize Packages for 6 talented winners in 6 categories including Fiction, Documentary, Travel, Music, Experimental and Made on Mobile (shot & edited on mobile.) FiLMiC Inc. also have a DJI Mavic Air Drone available for best Behind The Scenes content.

Submissions will be viewed, judged and scored by an internal group of the FiLMiC team, and will be judged on originality, production value, emotion and narrative value. The Grand Prize Winner will be viewed, judged and scored by a group of celebrity judges based on the same criteria above.

Submissions are now open and participants have to send their film until 11:59PM PDT on September 30th, 2019. Category winners will be announced around October 21st, 2019, and the Grand Prize winner to be announced around November 4th, 2019, says FiLMiC.

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now