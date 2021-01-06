FiLMiC Inc start the year elevating the mobile cinematography experience for filmmakers with full support for 10-Bit SDR on its app for smartphones.

FiLMiC Inc. announced the latest update to its flagship mobile cinema camera app – FiLMiC Pro – adds full support for 10-bit SDR capture on select iPhone 12 series and Android mobile devices.

Available immediately, the new FiLMiC Pro V6.13, priced at $14.99 USD for new customers, and as a free upgrade to existing customers, delivers a significant update to the apps’ log recording capability – Log V3. The newly-updated FiLMiC Log V3 is optimized for 10-bit SDR capture, which enables a superior color grading experience for mobile cinematographers in their post production workflow.

FiLMiC Inc says this update, which represents a significant advancement for mobile cinematography is a giant leap forward for mobile filmmakers and offers improved video quality and exciting new possibilities for color grading workflows. Available for the new iPhone 12 series devices that support 10-bit recording, 10-bit SDR combined with FiLMiC Log V3 – which is available in the FiLMiC Cinematography Kit as an in-app purchase – delivers the best possible dynamic range and color rendition on mobile devices.

Shooting with FiLMiC 10-bit SDR delivers, says the company, “a dramatic increase in available tonal values – from 256 tonal values per RGB channel to 1,024 tonal values per channel. This significant increase provides mobile filmmakers with over 1 billion available colors when shooting in 10-bit and Log V3, which is crucial for color grading in post. All of this extra color information allows filmmakers to manipulate footage well beyond what is capable with 8-bit video.”

Free updated deLogV3 LUT

In the newly updated FiLMiC Pro, users can choose between 8-bit; 10-bit, and Dolby Vision HDR within the settings menu. With 10-bit selected, Cinematographer Kit owners (optional in-app purchase) will receive a new suite of fully optimized curves under the gamma panel, designed to get the most out of 10-bit capture. LogV3 replaces LogV2 when recording in 10-bit for the ultimate in dynamic range. FiLMiC recommends Log V3 to get the most out of 10-bit capture, especially for the ideal color grading workflow in post production.

The new FiLMiC Pro also includes an updated Library and Imaging Panel to display currently selected bit-depth, so filmmakers always know what format they are filming in. An updated deLogV3 LUT is also available for free on the FiLMiC website; this enables filmmakers to quickly go from 10-bit Log to Rec709 ready footage in their NLE of choice.

A detailed explanation and walkthrough of all the key benefits 10-Bit SDR and Log V3 with FiLMiC Pro is available on FiLMiC’s YouTube Channel (see video above and follow the link here if you want to see it on YouTube). The six-minute video, which you can also watch on this page, takes users through all the steps needed to get the most of the new features available. the new FiLMiC Pro V6.13 is available from the App Store for iPhone users and from Google Play for Android.