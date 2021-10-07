FiLMiC Inc introduced the industry’s first mobile cinema camera with full ProRes video support, with four available ProRes variants. The app is available as a free upgrade to existing customers.

Filmmakers using smartphones need not envy those with huge cameras: FiLMiC Pro v6.17 supports ProRes on the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones.

FiLMiC started October with an announcement that will make FiLMiC Pro users that are also iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max owners incredibly happy: the company released a new version of its FiLMiC Pro app. The latest version – v6.17 – gives mobile filmmakers access to the same codec favored by professional filmmakers, content creators and editors for capturing the best possible quality video on mobile devices.

While Android users of the FiLMiC Pro app will not be able to explore the potential of the codec, filmmakers using the new iPhone models have now access to ProRes, the codec favored by professionals, for high-end workflows to capture best possible quality video on mobile devices. So, independently if the size of your camera, you can play in the high-end league.

FiLMiC Pro v6.17 enables mobile filmmakers to select between all four available ProRes variants, including ProRes Proxy, ProRes LT, ProRes 422, and ProRes 422 HQ. All four variants are 10-bit and offer 4:2:2 chroma subsampling and all-intra encoding. ProRes Proxy will deliver a max bitrate of approximately 170Mbps at 4K, while ProRes LT delivers a bitrate of approximately 360Mbps at 4K. ProRes 422 delivers a bitrate of roughly 540Mbps at 4K, and ProRes 422 HQ delivers a maximum bitrate of approximately 735Mbps at 4K.

A massive leap forward

Mobile filmmakers in ProRes with FiLMiC Pro can capture up to a maximum of 30fps in 4K and 60fps in 1080p; and can use FiLMiC Pro’s manual controls, live analytics, and medallion scopes to secure the perfect shot.

FiLMiC’s support for ProRes on the new iPhones marks a significant and unprecedented technological achievement for FiLMiC, and represents a massive leap forward for professional video acquisition on mobile devices.

A detailed explanation and walkthrough of all the key benefits of ProRes support with FiLMiC Pro on the new iPhone 13 is available on FiLMiC’s YouTube Channel. The video explains everything you need to know to access the codec in FiLMiC Pro v6.17 and points to Apple’s technical white-paper on ProRes that some may want to read to better understand what the codec offers.

FiLMiC Pro V6.17 is available immediately and is priced at $14.99 USD for new customers, and as a free upgrade to existing customers. FiLMiC Pro V6.17 with ProRes support is available for iOS devices and can be downloaded from the App Store. Android users can also download a version of FiLMiC Pro for supported Android devices from the Google Play Store… without ProRes.