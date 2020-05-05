If you’re a Canon EOS R user working in animation and Dragonframe is the software used, then Canon has something for you: the new Stop Motion Animation upgrade for EOS R cameras.

The invitation from Canon is clear: supercharge your stop motion animation, with the new Stop Motion Animation upgrade for EOS R cameras, which, along with other features, increases the Live View to 1920×1280. Canon published an image that compares the new Live View resolution of 1920×1280 (full screen) versus the original size of 960×640 (small inset). The large preview image makes it easier for the animators to have confidence in the shot and can improve the overall quality of the scene.

The firmware update can be manually installed on your camera, but you’ve to send the unit to one of Canon’s service locations (walk-in service also available). The complete service cost to install the Stop Motion firmware is $100.00 plus shipping, according to Canon. A new version of the EOS R camera with the Stop Motion Animation firmware already installed is now available for purchase, priced at $1,899.00.

Manual Focus Peaking and more

Whether pre-installed on a new EOS R or manually installed on an existing EOS R the new Stop Motion Animation upgrade for EOS R cameras increases, as noted before, your Live View resolution to 1920×1280 from Canon’s normal of 960×640 when connected to Dragonframe stop motion animation software. This makes it easier for animators to confirm focus and movement within every frame.

Live View is critical to animators creating stop motion animation films. Animators use the remote live view of the camera to review critical details and make decisions within the Dragonframe software. Canon’s Stop Motion Animation firmware increases the Live View to 1920×1280 – helping animators see subtle movement for refined animation.

Canon also added Manual Focus Peaking over USB to interface with Dragonframe software. This new feature, USB Manual Focus Peaking, allows the animator to precisely capture fine detail and adjust for desired depth of field. It also allows for critical focus on a subject’s eyes, giving the animator the confidence that the scene flows as directed.

HDMI output is not available

If the Stop Motion Animation firmware upgrade interests you, there is some important information to know before moving forward. In fact, certain functionality of your EOS R will be disabled when Stop Motion Animation firmware is installed. For example, HDMI output is not available on the EOS R with this firmware installed. Canon also notes that Display performance cannot be set and that MF peaking will not show up even if [MF peaking settings] is set to [On] under the following conditions:

When an EF-S lens is used

When [Multiple exposure] is set

When [Cropping/aspect ratio] is set to an option other than [FULL]

When the shooting screen is magnified

When you keep holding down the shutter button after shooting

If you’re still interested, despite the limitations introduced, follow the link to know more about how to obtain the Stop Motion Animation Firmware upgrade.