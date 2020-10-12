Ring lights are a key element for studio lighting, but now they are also used for streaming, to offer even light. Elgato Ring Liught is the newest solution coming to the market.

With a whole new generation of people streaming, and the need for easy to use tools for many of those newcomers, the Elgato Ring Light looks like the solution needed, if you’re willing to pay $199.99 to have a better lighting solution for your streaming kit. Elgato says its Elgato Ring Light, is a new premium edge-lit LED panel that provides high-quality illumination without glare for demanding content creators, and will transform you into a master of closeup illumination.

“Engineered to flatter the skin, eliminate shadows, and give your eyes that extra-special sparkle — without glare”, says Elgato, the Ring Light is a 17-inch diameter light that emits a uniform circular glow with two diffusion layers that evenly encapsulates facial contours, “ideal to illuminate you and your content”. Yes, the Ring Light, which many will want now to use while streaming, was primarily a key tool for studio lighting. So, if you’re both a streamer and someone who works with studio lighting, the elgato Ring Light may be a good investment.

From 2,900 – 7,000 K and 2,500 lumens

Wi-Fi-enabled for easy control through the free Control Center companion app for iPhone, Android, Mac, or Windows PC, Ring Light is the latest addition to Elgato’s suite of professional home studio products, including Stream Deck, Wave Microphones, and Green Screen. Whether you’re a seasoned creator, or just starting out, and exploring the options for creating your home studio for streaming, you should look at other products available on the company’s website.

The Ring Light joins the Key Light and Key Light Air, and features the same high-quality, flicker-free OSRAM LED technology that has helped creators easily produce professional-looking content, says Elgato. The company adds that “an ultra-bright output of 2,500 lumens can be dimmed in increments of one percent, so you can adapt your lighting to suit any environment, while a color temperature range of 2,900 – 7,000 K enables you to get the look you want without having to attach external color filters. Most notably, Elgato’s iconic edge-lit architecture and multi-layer diffusion technology enable you to work without breaking a sweat or straining your eyes.”

The perfect light for your stream

Besides being controlled over Wi-Fi, as noted above, with support for Elgato Stream Deck unlocking one-touch tactile control via LCD keys that can be customized to streamline your entire A/V setup, Ring Light can also be controlled manually, with two easily accessible onboard buttons that allow you to set brightness and color temperature when your computer or phone are not on hand.

A telescopic pole and 3D swivel mount allow users to adjust the height and beam angle of Ring Light, while a camera ball mount with a 1/4-inch screw lets users attach a camera or a mount for a phone (such as Elgato Phone Grip – sold separately). Whichever way you choose to shoot, Ring Light allows for independent adjustment of the camera’s angle, separate from the lighting angle, to create the perfect shot for your video or stream. A padded desk clamp keeps Ring Light secure while saving space, and compatibility with Multi Mount, Elgato’s modular rigging system, opens up a host of customizable mounting options.

Elgato Ring Light is available immediately and is backed by a two-year warranty and the CORSAIR & Elgato worldwide customer service and technical support network. With the addition of Ring Light to its growing range of accessible studio lighting solutions, Elgato is empowering even more content creators to become masters of illumination.