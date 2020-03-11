EditShare CEO Conrad Clemson has addressed the health crisis created by the coronavirus with a practical answer: the company’s Flow Media Management solution is FREE through July 1st.

In a blog post published in the company’s website, Conrad Clemson wrote that “at Editshare, we have watched with concern as the human and economic toll has continued to rise. We have been asking what can and should we do to help” and reveals what the company decided to do: “To support remote collaboration across the creative community during this challenging moment in time, EditShare is making its Flow Media Management solution available for free through July 1, 2020.”

“We don’t want to make this an opportunistic shout-out for our technology” he said, adding “far from it. We want to be open and to work alongside all our friends, colleagues and competitors in the industry and beyond, to make sure that during this episode and whatever comes next, we help to keep things going, keep our businesses moving, keep our lives connected, share our stories and learn from this experience in ways that will make us a stronger and more connected society in the future.”

Being ready for when it happens again

EditShare’s CEO continues saying that “as COVID-19 (Coronavirus) spreads across the globe, it is clear that its spread will not be limited to isolated outbreaks and is developing into something much more widespread. So it makes sense that governments, corporations, and individuals take reasonable precautionary measures appropriate to stop its propagation.”

According to Conrad Clemson, “as technologists, scientists and engineers, our response should be directed not just to limiting the effects of the current outbreak, but to considering how we can protect ourselves, our livelihoods and our industries today, and in the future should this happen again. It’s now very clear that a novel virus can appear unexpectedly from anywhere, putting the world on alert, and, in the process, cause significant disruption.”

Luckily, he adds, “the last few years have seen a very significant shift in our ability to work remotely, and that could be the key to minimizing future outbreaks. Digital communication is at the heart of this and video conferencing via Skype, Zoom, and FaceTime are part of many people’s lives – especially when they are spread across a city, country or the entire planet. We’ve not only learned to embrace and leverage these technologies through work but also to keep connected with friends and families around the world.”

Available for FREE through July 1, 2020

To all the other options available to help professionals through this period one more is added now, an entire collaborative video production workflow in the cloud. Conrad Clemson says that “in the future, all of our products will scale geographically across the globe and move from bare metal servers in the office to the most abstracted and virtual systems in the cloud.“

For production and post-production environments, Flow efficiently manages content and seamlessly integrates with other content creation applications such as NLEs or Colour Grading applications. With support for any frame rate, format and scaling up to 8K, Flow can ingest, index, tag, organize, edit and deliver content from anywhere in the world. And with Automation, Flow can simplify the most complex of tasks by automating entire workflows.

To support remote collaboration across the creative community during this challenging moment in time, EditShare’s Flow Media Management solution is available for FREE through July 1, 2020. Flow enables individuals as well as large creative workgroups to collaborate on story development with capabilities to perform extensive review approval from anywhere in the world.

To know more about Flow and to download it, visit the company’s website . To read the complete blogpost from EditShare CEO Conrad Clemson follow this link.

