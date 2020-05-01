Editshare’s EFSv is new and cloud-based, Flow might be the MAM you’re looking for and Lightworks still edits

One of the booths that always intrigues me as I walk the NAB South Hall floor is EditShare. They’ve been around for a long time, they’ve always had a number of interesting products and they rescued Lightworks. But in my day-to-day work over the years I haven’t experienced EditShare in any of the facilities I’ve worked at, unless it was transparent to me, buried somewhere deep in a machine room. That might be the case.

I sat down (virtually of course) with EditShare to talk about what their current offerings are and see how they’re making it during this time of uncertainty in our industry. The big news is the new EFSv which extends EditShare “into the cloud.” (EFS = EditShare File System which is the secret sauce). We talk a lot about what that means as cloud terms can often be very vague. We also discuss Flow which is EditShare’s media asset management software which can run on any storage, not just EditShare storage. And, of course, I had to ask about Lightworks. It’s still alive and kicking.

This is just a straight-up Zoom chat so it’s probably best listened to while browsing the EditShare website to get a better feel for what we’re talking about.

I’m most intrigued by Flow, the MAM software. The idea of media asset management is sometimes lost on individual editors and small shops as they (we) often think it’s not necessary. But if you’ve ever spent an hour or two or three surfing around the Mac Finder or Windows Explorer looking for this or that file it seems a good MAM would have helped. Media asset management seems like the kind of thing that is very “enterprise” which is synonymous with complex and expensive. A software solution like Flow is probably the right answer to that small network set up at existing shops.

You can get a 14-day free trial of Flow before deciding which license is right for you. During the current COVID-19 shutdown EditShare has made Flow free through July so if you’ve ever wanted to try Flow, or just see if a true media asset management system is right for you, now is the time.

Want to know more? Webinar!