NAB AT HOME: 2020 Arrowx 1 By Miller Tripods

Miller just announced their new Arrowx 1 to their line up of Arrowx fluid heads. A little bit ago, I talked to Miller Tripods about their new Arrowx 1 for a little “show and tell.” While this was not an in-person peek at the latest gear, I think we did a pretty good job showcasing what makes the Arrowx 1 interesting and unique.

The Arrowx 1, 100mm Fluid head, joins the highly successful Arrowx series: Arrowx 3, 5, and 7. At a favorable entry-level price point, the Arrowx 1 is an excellent choice for shooters with a smaller and lighter camera kit to use on a professional fluid head.

Arrowx 1 KEY FEATURES

Wide payload range 0-16.0kg (0-35.3lbs).

5 selectable drag positions (pan and tilt) + 0.

16 selectable counterbalance positions, with CB PlusTM for precise counterbalance (15 + 0).

Quick release, 120mm sliding camera platform with standard camera plate (euro).

Fluid drag system with smooth start and soft stop technology & balanced diagonal transitions.

Controls “all in one location” design for fast, easy and practical use.

Illuminated bubble level and pan-tilt drag controls.

Precise floating pan-tilt calliper locks ensure bounce free on-off performance.

Removable ball level stud for flat base mounting (sliders) with 3/8″ screw hole.

Mitchell base adaptable.

Robust construction for rugged outdoor shooting conditions.

Optional second pan handle mount.

Side mounting points for viewfinders and accessories.

Three-year warranty.

A vital feature of the Arrowx series is Miller’s patented 16 CB Plus™ technology – a unique sequential counterbalance design resulting in accurate and rapid setup. With a payload range of 0-16.0kg (0-35.3lbs) and five selectable fluid drag positions + 0, it delivers the flexibility, speed of setting up, and accuracy of the shot, professionals, expect and demand.