NAB AT HOME: 2020 New Wooden Camera Accessories

Wooden Camera spent a little time during the lock-down to talk with me about their latest camera accessories. A camera is really only as good as how one uses it, and Wooden Camera accessories help shooters get the shot they need.

Wooden Camera LPL Mount Adapter

They are offered in both the Leica L and Canon R Mounts. The ARRI LPL Mount Adapter allows ARRI LPL Signature Prime Lenses to be used with Canon R Mount cameras. Other LPL lenses like Leica Thalia LPL are also compatible.

The 1/4-20 threaded hole on the bottom reduces strain on the camera mount by attaching to a tripod or the vertical lens support hole on the Unified DSLR Cage. LPL Cap included preventing dust from entering the sensor area when the lens is not attached. A third tab is included for use with mount when not installed in a DSLR cage.

In our factory, we set the flange focus using collimation tools. You only need to adjust the shims should you find that your Camera is out of calibration. The adapter is shimmable by loosening six socket cap screws around the collar area, separating the two sections, and adding color coded shims of various thicknesses. Back focus should be checked using collimation tools, or a wide lens focused to infinity.

ARRI’s LPL to PL Adapter is also compatible, allowing easy change from standard PL lenses to LPL lenses. LPL Mount is passive and does not communicate lens data to the Camera.

MICRO TOUCH AND GO

Micro Touch and Go System is an industry-standard, quick-release system that is compatible with Sachtler FSB 10T, 8T, FSB 6T, and Touch and Go Plate S. Our version is lighter than other systems due to the recess designs on the receiver and plate. Once the plate is attached to the Camera by included 1/4-20 and 3/8-16 screws, drop it into the base, and the plate will snap into locked mode. Push the lever further to clamp the Quick Release Plate in place. To remove, pull the lever and push down on the side release button at the same time.

Our Touch and Go System is compatible with:

– Sachtler FSB 10T

– Sachtler 8T

– Sachtler FSB 6T

– Sachtler Touch and Go Plate S

Complete System:

Weight: 221 g (.49 lbs)

Dimensions: 119.93 x 57 x 16.6 mm (4.73 x 2.25 x .65 in)

Touch and Go Plate Only:

Weight: 35 g (0.08 lbs)

Dimensions: 57.15 x 47.5 x 6.35 mm (2.25 x 1.87 x .25 in)

Touch and Go Receiver Only:

Weight: 186 g (0.41 lbs)

Dimensions: 119.93 x 57 x 16.6 mm (4.73 x 2.25 x .65 in)

MINI VERTICAL CAMERA BRACKET

Mini Vertical Camera Bracket has 1/4-20 and 3/8-16 threaded holes plus pass-through slots on both the horizontal and vertical plates for attaching to tripod plates, camera bodies, and more in a vertical position. Made of durable, CNC machined aluminum, the mini bracket is 45% lighter than the full-size version to accommodate smaller camera setups. Should larger camera setups be required, consider the original Vertical Camera Bracket.

Includes:

(2) 3/8-16 low profile screws

(2) 1/4-20 low profile screws

Specifications:

Weight: 1080g (2.38 lbs)

Dimensions: 209.55 x 101.6 x 203.2 mm (8.25 x 4 x 8 in)

Director’s Monitor Cage V3 Vertical Conversion Kit

Director’s Monitor Cage v3 Vertical Conversion Kit allows users to adapt to the Director’s Monitor Cage V3 for vertical video monitoring. Handle adapters are installed on the top and bottom brackets of the cage using 1/4-20 screws. Included c-stand adapter can be installed on the lower, 15mm rod, allowing the vertical configuration to be mounted on a baby pin.

Includes:

(2) Handle Adapters

(1) C Stand Adapter

(4) ¼-20 x ½ socket button head

(1) 5/32 Allen wrench

