The new Flow from EditShare will be available at the end of May, with prices starting at $19 per user per month, making asset management affordable for even the smallest of teams.

EditShare announced recently a brand new standalone version of its Flow MAM software, designed for non-EditShare storage environments such as Avid NEXIS, Storage DNA and Amazon S3. As a fully software defined MAM platform, Flow has been, according to the company, “completely re-engineered to maximize the value of customers’ existing storage infrastructure by adding an intelligent media management layer that can manage millions of assets across multiple storage tiers in different locations.”

At the core of Flow lie several workflow engines that enable collaboration through Ingest, Search, Review, Logging, Editing and Delivery, alongside a powerful workflow automation engine for automating tasks such as transcoding and delivery. Flow’s award-winning remote workflow features also provide the ability to review content remotely, as well as edit content on a timeline with voice-over and effects from anywhere in the world.

With a comprehensive suite of apps, Flow helps users manage content and associated metadata from ingest through to archive, offering unmatched collaborative features for fast, efficient workflows. “The power of our Flow MAM software is that it provides a unified view of all your assets, no matter where they are stored. On premise, in tape archives or in the cloud, Flow tracks and manages your content, making it available to use instantly and freeing up valuable time to focus on the more creative aspects of a production. And with this new standalone version of Flow, we are making these same great features and workflows available for your existing storage infrastructure,” comments James Richings, managing director, EditShare.

“This latest version of Flow offers a wealth of features for any storage environment. As shooting ratios increase and budgets decrease, managing your media assets becomes a critical part of any production, large or small,” comments Richings. “We are excited to release this new version of Flow and help users manage and monetize their assets regardless of their storage platform.”

The demand for remote workflows has also increased over the past year, as more people work outside of the traditional post-production environment. Out of the box, Flow caters to this increasing trend by enabling full remote access to content, as well as seamless integration with leading NLEs such as Avid Media Composer and Adobe Premiere. “We are seeing a huge demand from users to interact and collaborate with each other from different locations. The ability to work from anywhere without incurring the time and cost of physically moving content around is becoming much more desirable. Flow not only makes this possible, it also eliminates the complexity. With a simple setup, Flow helps you track your assets, automate workflows and collaborate from anywhere in the world… it really couldn’t be any easier. We are also introducing a new pay-as-you-go model, making asset management affordable for even the smallest of teams.”

Flow will be available through worldwide authorized sales partners and distributors on the 30th of May 2018. Pricing starts from as little as USD $19 per user, per month and will be available through month, year and multi-year subscriptions as well as outright licenses. Existing Flow users with EditShare storage will be able to upgrade in Q3 2018.

Attendees to the 2018 NAB Show can book a private demonstration with an EditShare expert to discuss their workflow needs and how EditShare Flow 2019.