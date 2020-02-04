EditShare Academy registration is now open offering online and instructor-led courses that equip all those involved with content creation with the tools to build open and secure media workflows.

EditShare today announced that registration is now open for its EditShare Academy authorized training and certification program. A modern approach to advancing professional development and technical mastery of EditShare solutions, EditShare Academy offers online and instructor-led courses within a tiered certification curriculum that equips IT administrators, video professionals, and sales associates with the knowledge to design and deploy open, secure EditShare-powered production and editorial workflows around industry-leading creative solutions.

EditShare Academy reflects ther whole concept behind the company, which is a technology leader that specializes in collaboration, security, and intelligent storage solutions for media creation and management. As Conrad Clemson, EditShare’s CEO said on the launch of the EditShare Academy 2020, “… EditShare was born out of a creative storyteller not having the tools he needed. Our founder Andy Lehman was shooting content in sub-zero temperatures at the North Pole and moving small drives between tents as groups of editors and loggers tried desperately to keep warm while logging and editing their individual content. It was that day in that live situation that Andy said there must be a better way”.

Online and instructor-led courses

In the same way the company developed solutions to simplify the workflow challenges faced by professionals, EditShare now developed the EditShare Academy , “to ensure you receive the training and tools you need to successfully utilize those solutions”. With a modern approach to advancing professional development and technical mastery of EditShare solutions, EditShare Academy offers online and instructor-led courses within a tiered certification curriculum that equips IT administrators, video professionals, and sales associates with the knowledge to design and deploy open, secure EditShare-powered production and editorial workflows around industry-leading creative solutions.

The recommended prerequisite to the complete EditShare Academy curriculum, the EditShare Certified Associate training course is open for general enrollment today. The EditShare Sales Professional and EditShare Certified Engineer courses will follow shortly in Q2 and Q3 of this year.

“The EditShare Certified Associate training course provides foundational knowledge around EditShare’s progressive experiences as a company and its innovative technology. It gives students a glimpse into how EditShare solutions can propel open, secure and transformative workflows for on-premise, cloud, and hybrid implementations,” states Stuart McGeechan, vice president of customer success, EditShare. “By educating everyone that touches EditShare, from administrators to sales professionals to engineers onto the end-users who make the stories we love to watch, we create a globally consistent, world-class customer experience that is second to none”

The EditShare Academy certification

Comprised of easy to follow multimedia content designed to enhance understanding and test knowledge of EditShare solutions, the EditShare Certified Associate track takes students through EditShare’s history, product line, and industry solutions in approximately 90 minutes from start to finish.

EditShare Academy is a mix of instructor-led and e-learning courses designed to take students from beginner to expert proficiency in EditShare tools and workflows. Certification tracks include:

EditShare Associate Certification: Provides channel partners and customers with the foundational knowledge of EditShare products and solutions.

EditShare Engineer Certification: Upon completion, channel partners and customers will command expert technical and operational knowledge of EditShare products and solutions.

EditShare Sales Professional Certification: Designed for channel partners who actively support customers through the sales process and manage ongoing customer success, Sales Professional Certification ensures a consistent experience for all EditShare customers everywhere.

EditShare Academy enrollment is open to anyone who wants to expand their knowledge of EditShare solutions and workflows. To learn more or register for the EditShare Associate certification track, visit the EditShare Academy website.

