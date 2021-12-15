Podcasts

Editors on Editing w/ “The Power of the Dog” Editor Peter Sciberras

This week Glenn sits down with editor Peter Sciberras to talk about the new Netflix film, and likely Oscar contender, “The Power of the Dog”

December 15, 2021
On todays episode of the Editors on Editing Podcast, Glenn talks with editor Peter Sciberras about the highly anticipated Netflix film “The Power of the Dog.” The film follows charismatic rancher Phil Burbank, a man who inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love. You likely know Peter from his editing work on films such as “The King”, “War Machine” & “The Rover.” “The Power of the Dog” is now streaming on Netflix so make sure to check it out, its sure to be a big contender for many accolades this awards season!

