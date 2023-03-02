Join host Glenn Garland for his conversation with editors Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput as they discuss the Oscar nominated documentary “Fire of Love”

On this weeks episode of Editors on Editing, Glenn is joined by Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput. Erin’s credits include American Promise for which she was nominated for an Emmy, Risk, The Seer and the Unseen, Roll Red Roll, Becomingand The Vow. Jocelyn’s credits include People of a Feather, Fractured Land and, Starlight and Other Sounds: the music of Alexina Louie. Now they have collaborated to craft one of the best documentaries of the year, the riveting Fire of Love, for which they have been nominated for the Critic’s Choice Award, the Oscar and the Eddie. Enjoy the episode!

