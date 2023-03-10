Check out Glenns conversations with (nearly) all of the nominated editors for the 95th Academy Awards

With just a few days until the 95th Academy Awards are handed out, we wanted to put together Glenns conversations with nearly all of the editors that are nominated in the Best Film Editing category. In each of his interviews, Glenn dove deep into the editing process of this years top films.

Over the past number of months, Glenn spoke with Top Gun: Maverick editor Eddie Hamilton, Everything Everywhere All At Once editor Paul Rogers, TAR editor Monika Willi & The Banshees of Inisherin editor Mikkel E. G. Nielsen. Unfortunately Glenn didn’t get a chance to speak with Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, editor of Elvis, so if you would like to listen to a great interview with them check out Steve Hullfish’s interview on the Art of the Cut.

Top Gun: Maverick editor Eddie Hamilton

Everything Everywhere All At Once editors Paul Rogers, Aashish D’Mello and Zekun Mao

TAR editor Monika Willi

The Banshees of Inisherin editor Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

Elvis editors Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

Best of luck to all of these fantastic creatives and best of luck on Sunday!

